‘Love Is Blind’: Vanessa Lachey Hints at More Diversity in Future Netflix Dating Shows

The host of Netflix reality dating hit Love Is Blind, Vanessa Lachey, recently acknowledged the lack of body diversity in casting and hinted at more representation in the “dating reality television world of Netflix.”

During the popular Netflix reality dating series Love Is Blind, the contestants search for their future partner by dating several members of the opposite sex in pods, which prevent them from seeing each other.

When ready, marriage is proposed, and the couple meets each other in real life, where they have another proposal. Afterward, all the engaged pairs spend time together at a resort and meet their families before walking down the aisle.

If you've watched the show, you've probably noticed that the group of contestants who make it to air don't reflect body diversity, like, at all.



Throughout its first two seasons, many fans have complained about the lack of body diversity and LGBT+ representation in casting. Host Vanessa Lachey acknowledged the backlash in a July 2022 interview with Insider.

She pointed out that if the cast only consisted of women, then the participants wouldn’t be separated, eliminating the main concept of the contestants not seeing each other while dating. While it might not work with the current setup for Love Is Blind, the host hinted at more diversity in the future. “You will see some of that in the dating reality television world of Netflix soon,” she teased.

Speaking to Insider, the host admitted she thinks some contestants who might not deem themselves conventionally beautiful don’t make it to the engagement phase because they’ve felt “insecure about being themselves” due to our current climate filled with dating apps that are based on looks and “catfishing.”

Therefore, Lachey believes they might be “afraid to be themselves” when they come to the show.

Although she acknowledged the typically beautiful people that make it past the pods’ stage, the host insists the streaming network gives those of nearly all body types a “fair shot.”

She also wondered if the contestants who feel they don’t fit the standard “truly don’t have enough time in those two weeks to find themselves” as well as find a life partner. Additionally, she noted that production doesn’t control the engagements.

Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum’ has promised an all LGBT+ season

Lachey hosts Love Is Blind alongside her husband and singer Nick. The married couple is also the presenters for the newer Netflix reality dating series, The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On, which invites dating couples to test their relationship.

One partner has given the other an ultimatum to marry them or break up, and they must figure out what they want to do while in a weeks-long trial marriage with another half of a couple in the experiment.

Like most Love is Blind viewers, the cast is disgusted with Shake's behavior — Vanessa and Nick Lachey included!



Afterward, the couples rekindle and decide if they want to get married or go their separate ways. Following the release, creator Chris Coelen revealed season 2 would feature an all-gay cast.

The casting for the upcoming season is likely part of Lachey’s tease for more diversity in future Netflix reality dating shows. Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum is available to stream on Netflix.

