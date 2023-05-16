‘Love Is Blind’: Wells Adams ‘Highly’ Doubts Vanessa and Nick Lachey Will Be Fired

Some Love is Blind fans petitioned and demanded that hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey be replaced after a disastrous reunion.

Fans on the Change.org petition wanted the Lacheys replaced by “literally anyone else” alleging that the couple were more concerned about drawing attention to themselves and not acting as fair reality TV show hosts.

And while rumors have surfaced that production plans to replace the couple, Bachelor star Wells Adams doesn’t think they will ultimately be replaced.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey aren’t likely to be replaced, Wells Adams says

“You can have a petition all you like. But there are things like contracts that are pretty hard to break. And generally would probably be more expensive than finding new people,” he explained on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey | Jim Spellman/Getty Images

“So I would doubt that highly but I also, don’t know if that’s a fireable offense,” he asserted. “I mean she was just being passionate about a thing that she hosts. And I think that is a good thing to be if you are in that position. I just think that you need to internalize, kind of be mad at somebody and just ask questions. It’s very easy to let someone else dig their own grave if you ask the right questions.”

‘Love is Blind’ hosts should be unbiased

Some Love is Blind fans thought Vanessa got too emotionally involved and sided with Jackelina Bonds, who was involved in a love triangle with Marshall Glaze and Josh Demas. Also, Paul Peden believed Vanessa harbored “personal bias” against him. Fans didn’t like how this played out during the reunion.

“She got too emotionally invested in something,” Adams observed. “And that’s a good thing as someone who is helping make a show. Because if you don’t care, then it doesn’t matter. But as a host of a show, you need to remember the basics of journalism, one on one, and journalism ethics. Which is, you have to come at every story, unbiasedly.”

“Because the second that you don’t come at it unbiasedly, then it’s an opinion piece. And that’s not fair for everyone also on that panel making that show,” he said. “So I think she probably learned a pretty good lesson of you really need to come at it from one place of compassion. And I think she was trying to do that. I think she was trying to be compassionate for the woman. And she was kind of upset with how the guy handled it.”

Wells Adams believes Vanessa Lachey will ‘learn’ from this experience

“But then also, you don’t know that guy’s journey,” he added. “That was tough. It’s tough for everybody. You have probably never been in a situation where you met somebody where you couldn’t see their face for the first six weeks of it, and then got thrust into this relationship and then wanted to get married.”

“It’s a crazy situation in general,” he concluded. “It was like last season when she kind of came at that one guy who was pretty terrible, and I think she was applauded for it.”

“So I think that she was like, oh, this is great,” he said. “This is what I’m supposed to do. I’m supposed to defend the defenseless. And then this time, it just didn’t work as well. But I think she’ll learn from this and we’ll continue to kick a** going forward.”