‘Love Is Blind’: What Causes Bartise to Reconsider His Relationship with Nancy?

The next three episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 dropped on Oct. 26, and the couples start to hit a few roadblocks in their relationships. Audiences saw some cracks in Nancy and Bartise's relationship at the end of episode 4, but they face even more difficulties as they try to get settled into everyday life.

‘Love Is Blind’ couple Nancy and Bartise Have Differing Opinions on Abortion

After the participants leave their paradise, they head home to a shared apartment in a complex filled with other cast members from Love Is Blind Season 3. It’s not long before Bartise and Nancy start having more in-depth conversations. Considering the couple only had a week to get to know one another before proposing, there’s no way they had time to touch on everything that mattered to them.

Nancy brings up the topic of a timeline for when Bartise wants to have kids. This leads to the subject of abortion. Nancy asks Bartise, “What would you do if you did find out your child had a birth defect and you could abort the pregnancy?”

Bartise adamantly responds that he would keep the baby. Nancy points out that she saw so much in her line of work with kids born with congenital disabilities. It’s part of the reason that she sides so strongly with the idea of abortion. The couple addresses the topic again later, but it’s clear this is a fundamental difference in their beliefs and something they might not be able to get past.

Bartise’s physical attraction to Nancy has diminished

The entire purpose of Love Is Blind centers around whether or not physical attributes play a part in falling in love. While Nancy and Bartise developed a strong relationship in the pods, after they settle into the real world, Bartise admits he’s losing interest.

Bartise explains, “The physical attraction is just not really there for me anymore. It’s kind of like I have to second-guess myself. Should I be feeling that way?” He continues, “I’m not going to fake it, I’m not going to be somebody I’m not, and if I’m not craving that attention or energy, or like, sexual need, I’m not going to act on it. I didn’t think I’d be feeling this way. I didn’t think it would’ve mattered, but I’m can’t cover this problem with a blanket. It keeps coming up.”

Nancy feels a shift in their relationship, too. She tells producers she “wants Bartise to love her like she loves him,” with tears in her eyes.

In ‘Love Is Blind’ Episode 7, Bartise becomes uncomfortable with Nancy’s conversation with Andrew at a bar

Andrew and Nancy connected early in the pods during Love Is Blind Season 3. He proposed to her before Bartise, but she rejected his proposal. When the entire cast gets together at a local bar, Andrew and Nancy sit down for a private conversation. Bartise notices and his behavior indicates his uncomfortableness with the situation.

Later, at home, Bartise asks Nancy more about the conversation and wonders if he interrupted their conversation. “Did you want to continue talking to him? Do you wish it was him and not me?” he asks.

Nancy explains that she doesn’t have a connection with Andrew but that she felt hurt about Bartise’s reluctance in the physical aspect of their relationship. The episode ended with Bartise rushing to comfort Matt after Colleen chose to go to a club instead of home. Bartise confessed his lack of attraction for Nancy weighed on him, and the episode ended.

