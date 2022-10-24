‘Love is Blind’: Where Was Season 3 Filmed?

Netflix’s hit Love Is Blind returned for season 3 on Oct. 19, and with it, we got an entirely new crop of faces ready to participate in the “social experiment.” Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show gives singles a chance to find out whether or not love really is blind. This season we’ve met folks like Raven, SK, Cole, Zanab, and more. However, there’s something different in Love Is Blind Season 3, and that’s its location. So, where was season 3 filmed?

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 was filmed in Dallas, Texas. | Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

Where were ‘Love Is Blind’ Seasons 1 and 2 filmed?

Netflix first introduced us to this crazy reality show all the way back in 2020. The first episode of Love Is Blind Season 1 debuted in February. It provided a nice distraction as the world shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Many of us watched during quarantine as people like Jessica Batten, Damian Powers, and Giannina Gibelli embarked on their journey to find the person they wanted to marry.

Love Is Blind Season 1 took place in the Atlanta, Georgia, area, and all of the singles that season lived in the region. The pods were located at Trilith Studio in Atlanta, and fun fact, that’s the same place Marvel films its movies and TV shows.

Producers decided to pick up and head north for Love Is Blind Season 2. That season featured Shayne Jansen, Natalie Lee, Danielle Ruhl, and others trying out the social experiment for themselves. (Who could forget the Shayne/Natalie/Shaina drama?) Season 2 took place in Chicago, Illinois, and pulled people from that area for the show.

Some love stories you never see coming. Buckle up for Love is Blind Season 3, premiering October 19! pic.twitter.com/uZJhoubMA1 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) October 6, 2022

Where was ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 filmed?

Instead of sticking to the same area, producers relocated to yet another location for season 3. This time they headed to the one place where everything is bigger – Texas. Love Is Blind Season 3 filmed its episodes in Dallas. Netflix only released the first four episodes last week, but we know which couples made it out of the pods. SK and Raven, Cole and Zanab, Colleen and Matt, Alexa and Brenon, and Nancy and Bartise star in this season of the show.

BOOM! ? 30 new singles looking for love. Who will get engaged sight unseen Season 3? Find out October 19th! pic.twitter.com/CAK1MZxOiK — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) October 5, 2022

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 already wrapped filming

Love Is Blind Season 3 dropped less than a week ago. However, Netflix reportedly already filmed season 4. Plus, one source says the next season lands in Seattle, Washington.

According to Capitol Hill Seattle Blog, “Love is Blind has been busy producing a new season in Seattle with frequent sightings of the crew and contestants and takeovers of Capitol Hill venues.”

Netflix announced the show’s renewal for at least two more seasons when season 2 premiered. However, Netflix made no announcement regarding season 4’s premiere date. With Love Is Blind Season 3 barely out of the gate, we likely won’t see the following season until 2023.

