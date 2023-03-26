‘Love Is Blind’: Why Do They Take the Gold Cups Everywhere?

If you watch Love Is Blind, then you know the contestants are always seen with a gold cup in hand. In season 4, fans might notice that the golden goblets travel everywhere with the cast. Even if they attend public places, it seems as though the cups are there by their sides. So, why does the Love Is Blind cast take the gold cups everywhere?

The ‘Love Is Blind’ gold cups go wherever the cast goes. | Cr. Netflix

Both ‘Love Is Blind’ and ‘Perfect Match’ use signature cups in their shows

Love Is Blind first introduced the gold cups in season 1. It seems like a small detail that many might not even notice. However, the cups go where the cast goes, including the group trip as soon as they leave the pods and the new couples’ shared homes.

While the gold cups are a staple in the Love Is Blind series, Perfect Match chose to use similar glasses instead. The only difference is that the cups in Perfect Match are white. Viewers see the contestants with white goblets throughout all of the episodes.

The ‘Love Is Blind’ gold cups help with continuity

A script supervisor works on every film set, and part of their job requires them to keep track of small details in scenes. That way if something changes or moves, they know to switch it back if they need to refilm a scene. While reality TV series like Love Is Blind don’t work with actual scripts, the show still needs someone to work as a script supervisor to help with continuity.

The Love Is Blind gold cup’s opaque look allows the participants to drink freely without worrying about the amount in the glass changing. That way, if editors need to splice a scene together or re-film a conversation, there’s no need to make sure everyone’s drinks remain at the same level. Viewers aren’t able to see what’s in the glass. Therefore, they never notice if someone’s drink changes from scene to scene.

Zanab Jaffrey recently talked about the gold cups on social media

Jaffrey, who appeared in Love Is Blind Season 3, recently posted a TikTok with some clips from After the Altar. In the comments, a user asked her about the gold cups, and Jaffrey replied, “Continuity, babes.”

She then added, “If they want to cut and splice a scene, you don’t see a glass go from full to empty to half full again.”

So, there you have it. While the gold cups might be iconic now, they actually serve a purpose in helping with the filming of the series.

