‘Love Is Blind’: Why Zanab Stands by Her ‘Apology’ and Turning off Comments on Her Accounts

Some Love Is Blind fans wanted an apology after watching the season 3 reunion. Zanab Jaffrey gave them one, but they didn’t like it. She addressed her post and turning off the comments to her posts.

Zanab gave an apology to ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 fans

Many fans were angry at Zanab after watching the reunion. She addressed them in the caption of an Instagram post with a slideshow of pictures of her with Cole Barnett. The apology read:

An apology for the internet: I am sorry. I’m sorry you weren’t in that relationship. I’m sorry you didn’t feel what I felt. I’m sorry we don’t have the same triggers. I’m sorry me standing up for myself, offended you so greatly. I’m sorry you didn’t see all the reasons for what I said. I’m sorry you didn’t live that with me. I’m sorry that you don’t know me. I’m sorry your insecurities are different than my own. I’m sorry your online hate says so much more of you than it ever will of me. I’m sorry Deepti’s wedding was a week before mine, long before you or I knew her story. I’m sorry you are attacking my faith. I’m sorry you don’t believe me. I’m sorry I know how worthy I am. I’m sorry you have the time to be a keyboard warrior. I’m sorry I’m not a paid actress. I’m sorry I can’t cry on demand. I’m sorry you feel manipulated, gaslit and played. I’m sorry I’m your villain. I’m sorry I’m your bad guy – I promise you I’m not. One thing about me, I choose my words carefully and I stand by everything I said.

This post was later edited to simply read, “I fought for us until I couldn’t anymore. I know you know that. I know you know why I said what I said. I know you know what you did. It’s ok if you aren’t ready to talk about that yet. Zae One thing about me, I choose my words carefully and I stand by everything I said.”

Zanab says she’ll never give in to bullies

Zanab appeared on the Unhinged with Amrit podcast and talked about the angry comments she received from fans after the reunion. The host asked if she was keeping an eye on Reddit threads and more to see what fans were saying about the show.

“I was for a hot minute,” Zanab answered. “Last week was a lot. I have very healthy boundaries, and I will protect my mental peace. People that had nice things to say even messaged me, and they were like, ‘I don’t take back the nice thing I said. But I had to take it off because my notifications blew up.’”

“Like bullies were bullying the nice people in my comments, too,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Absolutely not!’ You will not bully–like sure I put myself here. But my friends didn’t. The people standing up for me didn’t. I just–I’m never going to give in to bullies, and I’m never going to respond to hate with hate. It’s just not how I was raised. And if that means my comments are off, then my comments are off. But I will protect my peace. I will absolutely protect my peace.”

She also addressed the apology she posted on Instagram. “You wanted an apology,” Zanab said. “Here’s the only one you will get. But yeah, I stand by what I said. I choose my words carefully. I did all season.”

