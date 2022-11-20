‘Love Is Blind’: Woman Posts Receipts Proving SK Two-Timed Her and Raven

Hoo, boy! The tea is piping hot in the world of Love Is Blind Season 3. Netflix dropped the newest season on Oct. 19, and from the beginning, it seemed as though one participant could do no wrong. Sikiru “SK” Alagbada quickly became a fan-favorite this season. He proposed to Raven and she accepted. However, it looks like the golden boy of season 3 has quickly fallen from grace. A woman recently posted a TikTok showing photos and messages throughout her relationship with Love Is Blind star SK, and it overlaps his time with Raven.

‘Love Is Blind’ star SK might be in hot water. | Cr. Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix © 2022

‘Love Is Blind’ fans didn’t like Raven at first and rooted for SK to break off their engagement

Throughout Love Is Blind Season 3, fans felt Raven was too rigid for SK’s laid-back personality. At first, this created tension with the couple. Raven kept her guard up, making it hard for SK to become close to her. However, the two ultimately became one of the strongest pairs in Love Is Blind Season 3.

One of SK and Raven’s biggest obstacles in their relationship during Love Is Blind Season 3 centered on whether or not Raven wanted to adapt to the life of a Nigerian wife. SK’s mom explained how many Nigerian wives feel obligated to go out of their way for their husbands’ comfort. Raven questioned her ability to do that with a full-time job herself.

RELATED: The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Couples Have Been Married a Lot Longer Than You Think

Raven revealed that she and SK were together at the ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion

Regardless of how happy SK and Raven eventually seemed, SK chose not to marry Raven the day of their wedding. Fans thought that was the end of the road for them, but they revealed a different outcome at the Love Is Blind Season 3 reunion. SK and Raven revealed that they rekindled their romance after the cameras stopped rolling.

Raven joked to hosts Nick and Vaness Lachey that SK showed her how many DMs he received from fans. “I was like, stay out of my man’s DMs,” she said. “Like, ‘Oh my God.’ I see y’all ladies.”

Apparently, Raven had reason to be concerned after all. Recently a woman on TikTok came forth with photos and messages proving that she and SK were in a relationship and the timing overlapped with his time on Love Is Blind Season 3.

TFW there are no new Season 3 episodes today. ? pic.twitter.com/XUPTBMmQM8 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) November 16, 2022

A recent TikTok might spell trouble for ‘Love Is Blind’ star SK

After the reunion, most fans believed Raven and SK might be on the road to marriage. They recently moved in together and all seemed well. However, at least two different accounts of SK cheating on Raven recently made the rounds on social media.

A user who goes by “Emm” on TikTok posted about talking to SK. She showed a video of him paddleboarding. She then posted text messages that started with him claiming it was “SK from Hinge.”

On Nov. 19, a different woman who goes by the username @HannahBethStyle on TikTok posted a video filled with pictures and screenshots of messages exchanged between her and SK. She captioned the video, “This is my truth & the girls will not be silenced.”

The images showed Hannah Beth and SK traveling to different locations like Ibiza and London together. She reveals that she saw a text pop up on SK’s phone from a contact named, “Fiancé” and when she asked him about it, he told her he only did the show for money. However, her text messages with SK say otherwise.

As of now, Raven hasn’t commented on the situation. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Love Is Blind updates.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Bartise Bowden Admits the ‘Mess He Made’ in Recent TikTok