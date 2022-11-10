‘Love Is Blind’: Would Nancy Go on the Show Again? Her Answer Might Surprise You [Exclusive]

Love Is Blind Season 3 hit Netflix on Oct. 19, and it introduced fans to a new cast of singles ready to participate in what hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey call a “social experiment.” One of those singles was Nancy Rodriguez. Love Is Blind star Nancy hails from Dallas, Texas, and she quickly became a fan-favorite in season 3. Last week, Nancy stopped by Showbiz Cheat Sheet to talk about her time on the series, and she gave us her thoughts on her experience and told us whether or not she’d appear on the show again.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-11.]

‘Love Is Blind’ star Nancy Rodriguez struggled in her relationship with Bartise Bowden

Not many of the engaged couples in Love Is Blind Season 3 had a smooth go of things after exiting the pods. This includes Nancy and Bartise. Bartise connected with more than just Nancy in the pods this season. He also hit it off with Raven Ross, a pilates instructor. However, Bartise realized his connection with Nancy was stronger when Raven continued to do jumping jacks in the middle of him talking about a personal moment.

Once the couples exited the pods, they spent a day at the pool together with their other cast members. Later that night, Bartise told Nancy he had feelings for Raven still. He even went as far as to say that she was the type of woman he would pursue in the real world. Toward the end of the season, Nancy felt like Bartise had pulled away from her. She confronted him about the issue and explained that no matter what she did, she would never have a body like Raven’s. The couple also hit a roadblock regarding the topic of abortion, as they both held opposite positions on the subject.

Ultimately, Nancy said, “I do,” at the altar while Bartise chose not to go through with the marriage. Nancy told Bartise she felt blindsided by his decision. He implied he wanted to continue to work on their relationship. However, Nancy refused.

Would Nancy appear in ‘Love Is Blind’ again?

When Nancy stopped by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, she discussed her time on the show, including all the ups and downs. We asked if she’d ever consider appearing in the series again, and her answer surprised us.

“Short answer, yes. To me, love is blind. What I was able to experience, what I was able to feel, is something that I’ve never felt before. And so I think that knowing who I was coming into it as a whole person, financially career-oriented. I had met so many goals up to that point that I was ready to love. So, I think when you watch my story, and you watch how hard I loved and how judgment-free I really was with my partner, I was ready for love,” Nancy explained.

Nancy left the show feeling more confident than before

While the wedding scene in the Love Is Blind finale might be hard to watch, Nancy took it in stride. She stood up for what she valued and believed in at the end, even if it meant walking away from her relationship. The Love Is Blind star feels grateful for the opportunity to appear on the show, she told us.

Nancy continued, “I’m so grateful to have been given this opportunity to be a part of this experience. And honestly, the love that I had for myself before the show was already a lot. So even after, it just validated that I love who I am and I will stand for what I stand for. I’ve gotten this far in life, and I will continue to do what I do and be the person that I am.”

Check out all the episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3, currently streaming on Netflix.

