‘Love Is Blind’: Zanab Responds to Cole’s ‘Lily’ Comment, ‘I’m Proud to Not Be a Lily’

Love Is Blind showed couples having heated arguments. There is one between Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett that stood out to fans. Zanab addressed Cole’s Lily comment.

Cole told Zanab he used to date Lilys on ‘Love Is Blind’

Cole made it very clear that Zanab wasn’t his usual type on their honeymoon. He claimed Colleen Reed was more his type, and in the “real world,” he would’ve approached her. Cole also rated Colleen’s looks higher than Zanab’s in a conversation with Zanab, which made her feel insecure in their relationship.

This came up again in the episode “Impress the Parents.” The cast met up at a bar, and Zanab revealed to Cole she knows about his conversation with Colleen.

“Like I proposed to you without seeing you, and then I saw you, and oh my gosh, there was another girl out of five that I thought like, ‘Wow. That’s more my type. That’s kinda what I was expecting to marry,’” He told Zanab.

“But I proposed to a girl named Zanab,” he continued. “You think I thought Zanab would look like the girls I dated in the past that were named like Lily? No!”

Cole continued to say he thought they were past these issues. He’s more attracted to Zanab for their connections outside of the physical. “Yeah, I love…I love that whole display,” she responded.

This moment had a lot of fans talking. Zanab appeared on the Unhinged with Amrit podcast and discussed this. The host said the scene was triggering, and the comment could be read as part of Western supremacy’s push for white beauty standards.

“I was pretty fired up in that moment, right?” Zanab said. “But probably the amount of tequila I had, I didn’t hear it like that actually until Twitter popped off that week and was like, ‘Oh no, girl. This is what he’s saying when he says this.’”

“And I was like, ‘Whoa! That super did not fire off in me until watching it back,’” she continued. “And yeah, I’m a Zanab. I can not possibly be a Lily. I will never be a Lily. I’m proud to not be a Lily. I’m very proud of my half-Pakistani and Indian side. And I’m very proud of my half-white British side. I can’t look any more like those girls.”

She went on to say she didn’t hear it at the moment, which was probably good since she was already angry at him. Zanab and Cole reunited at the reunion and were able to hash out more of their issues. She has since moved on as a single woman.

