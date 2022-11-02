‘Love Is Blind’: Zanab Responds to ‘Internet Therapists’ Giving Her Advice

Love Is Blind fans aren’t afraid to speak their minds. Zanab Jaffrey got a lot of feedback after the episode. This is what she has to say about internet therapists, and Cole Barnett has responded to haters too.

Zanab and Cole struggle on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

Zanab and Cole fell for each other in the pods. Cole realized he had a deeper connection with her when she opened up about losing her parents at a young age.

But their emotional connection was challenged after their engagement. Cole admitted to being more physically attracted to Colleen Reed. He even told Colleen that he would’ve approached her in a bar in the real world.

After many heated arguments about this, Zanab and Cole tried to move forward. The season will end with them deciding whether or not to get married at the altar.

Zanab calls out ‘internet therapists’ giving her advice

Fans have a lot to say about Zanab and Cole’s relationship and how she should’ve handled it. The reality star has been playfully responding to them on TikTok.

The first post was her mouthing along to the sound, “Ya’ll always say get your lick back, get your lick back, get your lick back. But if I get my lick back, I’m going to jail!” She had the words “Me to my DMs RN.”

The next TikTok shows her in a robe with a notebook. She mouths to the sound, “Thank you so much for this. Um, it was entirely unhelpful, but thank you nevertheless.” She wrote, “Reading the notes the ‘internet therapists’ sent over on my mental health.”

One fan commented, “But did you see us all saying how gorgeous you are?” Zanab replied, “I did and so appreciate it. Sending all the love, light and good vibes back Xx.”

Someone else wrote, “I mean…I would not NOT recommend therapy for you. I’m on it, it’s great.” Zanab replied, “It’s the best! Everyone could benefit from therapy.”

Cole wants ‘Love Is Blind’ fans to move on

Cole is also getting comments from fans of the show. He made a TikTok with the sound, “Umm that was last week, let’s move on. Chapter 2, can we please do that?” He wrote, “Me after every drop of love is blind episodes.”

“HOW COULD YOU LITERALLY SAY ZENAB IS A 9,” one comment read. “Why did she ask me to rate her tho?” Cole replied.

He made another TikTok writing, “cool girls wear turtle socks.” A fan commented, “incorrect. Cool guys don’t repeatedly disrespect a beautiful woman.” The realtor replied, “That’s facts. I am sorry. Truly.”

So it looks like the cast is getting a lot of feedback. Fans will have to wait for the reunion for them to address the whole season.

