‘Love Island USA’: Another Season 4 Islander Reveals They’re Bisexual

Love Island USA has historically only featured opposite-sex couples. However, there have been some bisexual contestants in the reality competition series’ four seasons. Kyra Green from season 1 was the first bisexual woman, and Courtney Boerner from season 4 was the second. And one Islander from Love Island USA Season 4 recently shared that he is a part of the LGBTQ community.

Chad Robinson, Jordan Morello, Sam Kornse, Tre Watson, Kyle Fraser, and Nic Birchall | Photo by: Casey Durkin/Peacock

Courtney Boerner shared that she is bisexual during the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 premiere

When Love Island USA Season 4 premiered on Peacock, Courtney Boerner was one of the first five women to enter the villa. She was immediately open about her sexuality and revealed she is bisexual and has dated both men and women in the past.

Courtney coupled up with Andy Voyen, Felipe Gomes, Bryce Fins, and Chad Robinson during her time on the show. Sadly, she never found the love she was looking for and ended up being dumped from the island on Day 24.

Following her exit, Courtney talked about wanting to see more bisexual representation in Love Island USA in the future.

“Incorporating more bi contestants would be really interesting,” she told Page Six. “I think that would be cool because I would have loved to have more women who were openly part of the community in there.”

Courtney added, “It was so fun, honestly, even to talk about those scenarios with the girls. So, hopefully, the producers are thinking about it too. I feel like we would have had a lot of fun. Honestly, all my ex-girlfriends, our connections have been some of the deepest connections I’ve ever had in my life. That would have been an amazing takeaway from the show.”

With a heavy heart, we have to say goodbye to Courtney. Send her your love. ? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/6j62gxAdvQ — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 20, 2022

Nic Birchall opens up about his sexuality following his exit

On Aug. 24, Nicholas “Nic” Birchall opened up about his Love Island USA Season 4 experience on Instagram. As fans recall, Nic was one of the Casa Amor boys, and Nadjha Day decided to couple up with him. However, when Jeff Christian returned, Nadjha realized she wanted to be with him. Nic later chose to leave the show voluntarily.

Nic’s Instagram post reads:

“Seeing your guys’ reactions to my time on Love Island has been incredible and I’ve been getting a lot of questions/DMs asking me why I made a splash and then just peaced. As many of you know, I voluntarily chose to cut my time at the Villa short. After what felt like weeks, I was mentally [and] emotionally drained to the point where I didn’t feel like I was being my authentic self. It’s easy to lose track of the fact that Love Island is ultimately a game, and at times I felt like a moving part for other contestants to simply get to the finish line. This hurt my opportunity to grow genuine and deep connections. Additionally, I am a man who wears his heart on his sleeve, and I want the girl I date to know everything and anything about me — but obviously I didn’t find a connection that allowed me to feel comfortable living fully in my truth. My time in the villa ultimately didn’t end up as I hoped but it didn’t feel right to stay somewhere where I wasn’t fully being myself and I didn’t want to be portrayed as someone I wasn’t. I came into this experience fully ready to give every part of me including my sexuality. Throughout the casting process for the show, everyone knew and was very supportive. Even though the Villa didn’t ultimately end up feeling like the right place to say my truth, I still wanted to share it with y’all and take this weight off my shoulders. Bisexual men don’t have very much representation on TV and after being home with my family, I realized I still want to be that role model and use my given platform to encourage inclusivity in media. I’m excited to be that guy for every person who has ever felt uncomfortable/unhappy with who they are. Even though I left on my own terms, this summer has been unforgettable. It’s allowed me to connect with some incredible people (and all of you) to show up as my true, full self. So thank you — even though I didn’t fall in love, I found it in many ways.”

‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 fans react to the news

Nic is the first Love Island USA bisexual male contestant. And after he shared his truth on social media, fans took to Reddit to discuss the news.

“Didn’t know he was bi,” one person wrote. “Good for him for leaving when he needed to and not faking connections to stay in the villa.”

A Reddit user added, “Oh wow, I’m so happy he shared this! I hope the show continues to include more and more Islanders with diverse sexualities. I wish we could have seen more of his story.”

“Didn’t even know Nic was bi, but I hope he gets another chance to be that representation for bi men,” another fan commented. “They have the short end of the stick where people force them into the category of gay men as well as having a hard time dating. I hope we see more bi men representation and less judgment from society. I’ve heard of too many women who say they wouldn’t date a bi man, and it’s so f***ed up.”

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 air Tuesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4: Did Isaiah Really Compare Sydney and Phoebe’s Looks?