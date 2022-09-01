‘Love Island USA’: All of the Drama to Expect at the Season 4 Reunion

Love Island USA Season 4 was highly memorable. From shocking hookups to devastating betrayals, the latest season of the reality dating series had it all. And for the first time in Love Island USA‘s history, Peacock will air a reunion that features numerous season 4 Islanders. Fans expect to see a lot of drama rehashed during the special hour.

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi | Photo by: Casey Durkin/Peacock

What happened during the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 finale?

Only three couples survived until the Love Island USA Season 4 finale — Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray, and Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell. Prior to the last episode, the Islanders voted Phoebe Siegel and Chad Robinson out of the game. And due to Jeff Christian’s outburst, Nadjha Day broke things off with him, and they both left the villa.

During the finale, the three remaining couples went on romantic dates and strengthened their connections. And later, host Sarah Hyland arrived to inform them who America voted as the winner.

Deb and Jesse came in third place. Sydney and Isaiah finished in second place. And Zeta and Timmy were crowned the winners. Sarah gave them two envelopes — one had the $100,000 prize in it, and the other had nothing. Zeta received the $100,000 envelope and decided to split the money with Timmy.

Fans predict what will happen during the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 reunion

The final three Love Island USA Season 4 couples will return for the reunion. And plenty of other Islanders will also return to the California villa to discuss the season’s happenings.

Some fans gathered on Reddit to discuss the drama they expected to see unfold during the reunion.

“There’s a lot of material because so much has happened this season,” one fan wrote. “Just to name a few: Val [Bragg] will probably be facing whichever girl she had issues with if she’s at the reunion. Jesse may be asked to address his kiss with Sereniti [Springs] during the pilot challenge. The reunion of Zeta, Bria [Bryant], and Timmy. The reunion of Chazz [Bryant] and Sereniti will be epic, especially since Sereniti literally trashed Chazz a ton after she was dumped.”

They continued, “Sereniti and Tyler [Radziszewski] are definitely going to have to dish on the relationship status. The reunion of Gabby [Kiszk] and Chazz should be interesting (don’t forget how Chazz went into the hideaway with her and then completely mugged her off). They have the opportunity to show Phoebe’s ‘Sydney who?’ comments during Casa Amour, which would be interesting.”

Another Reddit user said, “I’m personally interested in seeing the Bria, Chazz, and Sereniti drama. Also, since Val keeps hinting that Sereniti was allegedly mean to her, I’m interested if she’ll say anything.”

“Nadjha’s comments on Jeff,” someone added. “Sydney’s comments on Phoebe during Casa. Val and Sereniti beef. Verbal status on all the couples’ current situations, and Islanders that hadn’t met meeting for the first time.”

This summer was quite challenging…and messy, and sexy. ❤️‍? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/YYBIl7Td8y — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 31, 2022

1 prominent Islander won’t appear at the reunion

Many fans want to see Jeff and Nadjha address their breakup and falling out during the Love Island USA Season 4 reunion. However, based on previews, photos, and social media, Jeff won’t show up at the reunion.

It’s unclear if the producers didn’t invite him due to his confrontation with Timmy before the finale. Or perhaps Jeff chose not to be a part of the reunion. Whatever the case may be, the viewers will get answers soon.

The Love Island USA Season 4 reunion airs Thursday, Sept. 1, at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

