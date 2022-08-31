‘Love Island USA’ Fans Accuse 1 Islander of Having a Boyfriend While Filming Season 4

Love Island USA Season 4 was a rollercoaster ride from the very beginning. The drama was at an all-time high as the reality dating series made the jump from CBS to Peacock. And the chaos continues even after the season is over. According to fans, one of the first Islanders that came to the California villa might have had a boyfriend.

Valerie Bragg and Mady McLanahan | Photo by: Casey Durkin/Peacock

Val Bragg appeared early on in ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4

On Day 1, Jesse Bray coupled up with Deb Chubb. Sparks seemed to fly between them, but two newcomers arrived at the villa later that night and shook up their relationship. Valerie “Val” Bragg and Mady McLanahan came in, and they each had the chance to couple up with one of five original boys.

After getting to know Jesse, Val chose him at the re-coupling ceremony. However, Jesse was telling Val and Deb two different stories, and things got messy.

In the end, Jesse chose Deb, and Val was the first Islander dumped from the villa. On Day 5, she packed up her things and left. And Jesse and Deb made it to the Love Island USA Season 4 finale, where they came in third place.

Fans believe Val had a boyfriend before coming onto the show

While on her way to film the Love Island USA Season 4 reunion, Val admitted on her Instagram story that she had a boyfriend. She wrote, “He was actually casted for this show, as well, but he left some days after I was sent home, so he didn’t get to go on the villa. Wish you guys had met him because he is actually the most amazing man I have ever met in my life.”

Some fans did some digging on Instagram and discovered some photos that prove Val has known her boyfriend since 2021. A Reddit post reads, “WOW VALERIE HAD A BOYFRIEND THE WHOLE TIME CHECK THE PROOF ATTACHED!! That’s shady! No genuine intentions!”

One fan commented, “What if they plotted for him to come on and ‘fall in love’ with her lol this seems very calculated. Cause why he leave when she left?” Another Reddit user added, “And win the money, CASE SOLVED. Crazy man. Shady [as f***].”

“I don’t see how this wasn’t a plot,” someone wrote. “She shouldn’t have said anything, and likely no one would’ve realized. Even if she ended up posting him later on, she could’ve played it off like she got back with an ex.”

“I just love our journey and our story.” ? Love Island USA 2022 winners: Zeta and Timmy ?❤️‍? #Zimmy #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/qXFANJ21Ht — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 30, 2022

Val addresses the accusations from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 fans

Following the allegations, Val jumped on Instagram to explain herself. The entire post can be viewed on Reddit.

“I did not go into the show in a relationship,” the former Love Island USA contestant shared. “I had been single for months prior to the show … After I got voted off, I was home for about a week, and my ex at that time reached out to me and explained to me that he was in the hotel too and that they made him watch every episode. He explained to me that it was very hard and emotionally draining for him to be in isolation and have to watch me on the show.”

Val continued, “When he came home, he reached out to me and told me his situation and what he went through. From that moment, we both spoke about our experiences and situations from our past, which led us to both speak on the things that we have worked on ourselves — as to why we broke up and were both single. Given to how odd the situation was and given our past, we reconnected from that and slowly rekindled.”

Val also explained, “We met back in 2019. Dated until 2021, then broke up and were on and off for a couple months.”

All episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 are now streaming on Peacock.

