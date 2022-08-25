‘Love Island USA’ Fans Believe 1 Islander Will Voluntarily Leave in the Next Episode

The Love Island USA Season 4 couples are nearing the end of their journeys in the California villa. However, not all of them will make it to the finale. And some fans believe that one original Love Island USA Season 4 Islander will choose to leave the show in the episode tonight, Aug. 25.

‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Cast | Photo by: Casey Durkin/Peacock

Deb expressed doubts about Jesse in ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Episode 33

Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 33 featured the Islanders dressing up as brides and grooms, smashed cake, relationship doubt, and a fan vote that resulted in two contestants leaving the villa.

The couples competed in a challenge where they had to navigate through an obstacle while carrying a fake cake, smash their faces into a real cake, and then kiss. The winners were Phoebe Siegel and Joel Bierwert.

Later in the hour, Deb Chubb expressed her doubts about her relationship with Jesse Bray to Zeta Morrison and Mackenzie Dipman. Deb is worried that she is downplaying her personality when with Jesse. And she thinks that something is missing in their relationship.

At the end of Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 33, texts revealed which couples fans voted as the most compatible. Deb and Jesse, Zeta and Timmy Pandolfi, Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell, and Nadjha Day and Jeff Christian were all safe. That left Mackenzie, Chad Robinson, Phoebe, and Joel at risk of going home.

The safe girl Islanders chose to save Chad, sending Joel home. And Mackenzie voluntarily decided to leave. As a result, Phoebe and Chad became a new couple.

Fans believe Deb might leave in tonight’s ‘Love Island USA’ episode

After watching Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 33, fans jumped on Reddit to discuss the new Deb and Jesse drama.

“Does anyone else get the energy that Deb is going to send herself home?” one fan asked. “I thought it was gonna be tonight’s elimination, but I’m starting to think it’ll be the next episode.”

Another person commented, “I feel like they were definitely setting it up for her (and, in turn, Jesse) to leave. Also, with producers having only dumped one couple when they could have dumped both bottom couples tonight when there is only three episodes left seems very telling to me.”

“I definitely see it happening, and it will be very sad,” a Reddit user wrote. “I don’t think there’s enough time for a vote and elimination before the finale, and there are five couples left. It’s possible there could be a vote after tomorrow’s episode, but I really don’t see it. They usually announce there will be a vote like 24 hours before an episode airs. A couple will be going, and the public likely won’t be involved.”

Someone else added, “Yeah, I can see that happening. [Deb] doesn’t seem connected to her relationship in the way that she was, and she’s not gonna wanna find someone else at this point, so ultimately she might leave.”

This cake challenge is really not suitable for the 5ft8 and under ??‍♂️? #LoveIslandUSA –@KemCetinay pic.twitter.com/R5vbDqdNJR — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 25, 2022

When is the season 4 finale?

Peacock has yet to confirm the Love Island USA Season 4 finale date, but many believe it will air on Sunday, Aug. 28.

If that’s the case, one couple will likely leave the show soon. Love Island USA typically only has four couples in the finale, and there are currently five couples in the villa.

The couples are:

Zeta and Timmy

Deb and Jesse

Sydney and Isaiah

Phoebe and Chad

Nadjha and Jeff

Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 34 airs tonight, Aug. 25, at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’ Fans Want Phoebe to Leave the Villa — ‘She’s Selfish and Manipulative’