‘Love Island USA’ Fans Think Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair Are Back Together

Love Island USA doesn’t have the best track record for everlasting couples. Many relationships have failed to go the distance once the Islanders leave the villa. However, fans had hope for Love Island USA Season couple Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair. Sadly, they announced their split in June 2022. Now, some fans believe that they might have rekindled their romance.

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein | Photo by Sara Mally/CBS via Getty Images

Josh and Shannon met during ‘Love Island USA’ Season 3

Josh and Shannon were two of the first 10 Islanders in Love Island Season 3, and they immediately hit it off. They chose each other at the first coupling based on first impressions, and they stuck together for the rest of their time in the villa. Josh and Shannon were also the first official boyfriend-girlfriend couple on the show.

Their love was tested when Love Island USA split the men from the women during Casa Amor week, but they remained committed to each other.

Unfortunately, Josh and Shannon chose to leave Love Island USA Season 3 before the finale when producers informed Josh of his sister’s sudden death.

The couple revealed they had broken up in June 2022

Following the Love Island USA Season 3 finale on Aug. 15, 2021, Josh and Shannon remained inseparable. She accompanied him back home for his sister’s memorial and met his family. But after nearly one year of dating, the couple called it quits.

They wrote in a now-deleted June 17 Instagram post:

“As you guys know, Shannon has been in PA the last few weeks supporting her sister with the birth of her niece. She’s been figuring out her next career move, and has always had a passion for skincare. Although she loves FL, she has decided to go back to school to become an esthetician and be closer to the baby. It has always been a dream of his to live in FL and start his own business, and he’s doing just that! We love this life we’ve built together, but sometimes timing is everything. It certainly has been hard being apart, and we’ve been trying to take the right steps to further both of our careers. We have created so many memories and achievements together over this past year. From love to tragedy and everything in between, we have been by each other’s side with support, friendship, and the greatest love for each other that words cannot even begin to describe. No one can take that away from us. We will always love and care for one another and remain friends, but unfortunately at this time we’ve made the decision to go our separate ways. There is no bad blood between us, the people closest to us know we rarely had arguments. We are literally best friends, so we both want to see each other succeed and be happy, always. We will continue to support one another and thrive independently. And we encourage you all to do the same. We don’t know what the future holds, and this may not be goodbye forever, but for now, it’s best for both of us.”

Former Love Island USA couple Josh and Shannon seemingly split on good terms. However, after only one month apart, some fans believe their relationship is back on.

All pent up? ? Your summer release is coming tomorrow… ? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/GajUs7iLbz — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 10, 2022

Why ‘Love Island USA’ fans believe Josh and Shannon are back together

After some internet sleuthing, some Love Island USA fans think Josh and Shannon might be coupled up again.

On July 24, a Reddit user wrote, “I think Josh came back to Philly with Shannon. He’s not posting but she posted out to eat and you could see Josh in the background of her [Instagram] stories.”

Another fan pointed out, “They also took down their breakup post on [Instagram] … He’s definitely with her. I guess she did a Spotify live for The Challenge and said they were figuring out what their relationship will look like now.”

“Glad I wasn’t the only one who saw this,” one person said. “She was being really purposeful with not showing his face in her stories but I saw the tattoos on his one arm and I feel like there is zero way she moved on that quickly with someone else.”

Someone else added, “You can clearly see the bottom of his tattoo sleeve in a few of the stories. Also, she says ‘spoiling us’ not ‘spoiling me’ hence she is there with somebody else. Ever since their breakup post disappeared, they have been posting things that imply they are in the same places or are obviously spending time together at events.”

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 air Tuesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Is Filming in a New Location