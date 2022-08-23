‘Love Island USA’ Fans Want Phoebe to Leave the Villa — ‘She’s Selfish and Manipulative’

Love Island USA fans aren’t afraid to share their opinions about the Islanders, whether they are positive or negative. And one cast member from Love Island USA Season 4 has elicited numerous complaints from viewers — Phoebe Siegel.

Phoebe entered ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 during Casa Amor

Casa Amor in Love Island USA Season 4 completely shook up the game, and Phoebe was one of the six girls to enter the show via the twist.

The 21-year-old from Bedford Hills, New York, had her eyes set on one boy when she came to California — Isaiah Campbell. Even though Isaiah had been coupled up with Sydney Paight since Day 1, Phoebe was determined to steal his heart. She constantly claimed that she was a better option for him than Sydney.

Isaiah was attracted to the new girl and constantly torn between bringing her back to the villa or sticking with Sydney. In the end, Isaiah decided to give Phoebe a chance and coupled up with her in Love Island USA Season 4.

His betrayal devastated Sydney, who chose to remain loyal to Isaiah during Casa Amor. And once he returned to the villa with Phoebe, Isaiah realized he had made a mistake. He made it clear that he was all in on Sydney, and at the next re-coupling ceremony, Isaiah dumped Phoebe and got back together with Sydney. Meanwhile, Phoebe coupled up with newcomer Joel Bierwert.

The Islander got into a fight with Mackenzie during episode 31

Although Phoebe is currently coupled up with Joel in Love Island USA Season 4, she’s made it clear that she’s pursuing Chad Robinson, who is coupled up with season 2 veteran Mackenzie Dipman.

Phoebe and Chad snuck behind Mackenzie’s back and made out in the girls’ dressing room. Afterward, Phoebe came clean to Mackenzie about kissing Chad, and later, the couple agreed to just be friends. However, in the morning, Mackenzie made some comments that upset Phoebe. She told her that Chad was downplaying his feelings toward Phoebe, and Phoebe defended her new man.

Later in the day, Phoebe fought with Mackenzie over her statement. In a Love Island USA confessional, Phoebe said, “When someone needs to bring someone else down to maybe make them feel better because they got rejected or whatever or friend-zoned, I don’t do that.”

Why fans want to see Phoebe leave ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4

After witnessing Phoebe’s actions in Love Island USA Season 4, fans took to Reddit to express their feelings about the Islander. One person wrote, “I’m so over Phoebe … She’s selfish and manipulative.”

“I was rubbed wrong as well when she literally came down on Mackenzie for not knowing Chad well enough or long enough to judge his personality,” a fan added. “Like Phoebe has known Chad personally for a long time? They have barely met each other as well! She has known him what? A week longer? And during that time, he has been coupled up with others, and Phoebe has had limited time with him.”

They continued, “She calls every f-boy on Love Island a lovely guy as she takes them from other girls, runs through them, and then moves on to the next. She is trash. ‘He is a lovely guy,’ OK, Phoebe, and you are a lovely girl. Girl bye. I’m so ready to watch her go. Sooooooooooo ready.”

Another Reddit user commented, “She’s also a hypocrite. I want her gone so bad.” And one fan said, “She’s just so mean and condescending. I hope she goes soon!”

