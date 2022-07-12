‘Love Island USA’ Includes a Bisexual Woman in the Original Cast

Love Island USA focuses on men and women falling in love with each other. But some cast members have revealed they weren’t straight in the past. One cast member in season 4 is also bisexual and looking for love on the TV show.

Which women were cast for ‘Love Island USA’?

Name: Courtney

Age: 24

Green flag: If he's emotionally intelligent ?#LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/aQ783QLBrg — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 11, 2022

RELATED: ‘Love Island UK’ Couples: Who Is Still Together in 2022?

Season 4 starts with five single women. Zeta Morrison is 29 and interested in generous men. Sydney Paight is 22 and loves it when a man gets her phone number immediately. Sereniti Springs is 28 and looking for someone who is family-oriented. Deborah “Deb” Chubb loves a momma’s boy.

Lastly, Courtney Boerner is 24 and wants a man who is emotionally intelligent. However, according to another source, her search for love isn’t limited to men.

Courtney Boerner reveals she’s bisexual before ‘Love Island USA’ premiere

Courtney Boerner on ‘Love Island USA’ | Peacock

RELATED: ‘Love Island’: Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair Split: ‘This May Not Be Goodbye Forever’

All of the ladies catered their profiles to men. But Courtney revealed in an interview with the press that she’s bisexual and has dated women and men in the past, according to Pride.

She listed her male celebrity crushes to give fans a hint of her type. “Celeb crushes: Keanu Reeves, Michael B. Jordan, Will Smith and James Franco,” read her fun facts. “Hates bad breath more than anything… keep it minty people! Has had 19 plastic surgeries. Could not live without her jewelry… or her vibrator! Loves a great personality and has dated both men and women.”

The show is making a lot of changes for season 4, but it looks like the format of the reality show is still focused on pairings between men and women. However, this kind of casting does give the small possibility of something different happening.

She isn’t the first bisexual woman cast for ‘Love Island USA’

Courtney is actually not the first bisexual woman to be on the show. Kyra Green from season 1 talked about her sexuality with People.

“I feel like honestly people are a little bit more free in the U.K. version, and more open to certain things,” she said. “Like, I’m bisexual and I’ve had relationships with girls and guys. I just hope everyone can be themselves and America is supportive.” She coupled up with three different guys before getting dumped from the island.

Season 3 included Leslie Golden for Casa Amor. She had a rainbow emoji in the bio of her Instagram. The model also posted pictures in celebration of pride month.

“This month is about being proud of who you are, even if the world is telling you that you shouldn’t be. This is such a beautifully diverse community that makes me SO proud to be a part of it. I’ll never stop spreading love, and pushing for others to have the ability to love whoever they choose. Thank y’all for the constant love and support. Y’all remember to have a SAFE and wonderful Pride month!(:,” she wrote in the caption of one post.

Her time in the villa was short-lived. She later revealed she was kicked off the show for sneaking in a dab pen or marijuana concentrate in an e-cigarette. Hopefully, for Courtney, she has a better chance at finding love.

​​RELATED: ‘Love Island USA: Arielle Vandenberg Reveals Why Sarah Hyland Replaced Her as Host