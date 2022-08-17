‘Love Island USA’ Season 4: 1 Former Islander Is Returning to the Villa

The drama is never ending on Love Island USA. After America dumped two unpopular couples from the villa, the series revealed that another girl would be entering Love Island USA Season 4 very soon. And she should look familiar to those fans who watched season 2 in 2020.

Mackenzie Dipman is returning in ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4

At the end of Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 26, narrator Iain Stirling teased that a new girl would arrive at the villa in the next hour — Mackenzie Dipman. And this isn’t her first time competing in the reality dating series.

Mackenzie was one of the original five women in Love Island USA Season 2. She and Connor Trott immediately coupled up, and they were together for most of their time on the show. However, the two separated after the Casa Amor twist when Mackenzie chose a new man to couple up with. In the end, Mackenzie was dumped from the island on Day 25, and Connor left on Day 29.

Following Love Island USA Season 2, Mackenzie and Connor reunited and dated for less than a year. They announced their official split in March 2021. And now, more than a year later, Mackenzie is ready to find love again in Love Island USA Season 4.

Mackenzie reveals she already has her eyes on a few of the guys

During an interview with People, Mackenzie shared why she decided to return to Love Island USA Season 4.

“I’m still single. I think that’s the obvious answer,” the 25-year-old admitted. “It’s not like I’m walking in, and there’s no one that’s really caught my eye. It is a little tough because I don’t know who’s going to be there right in the moment. It’s possible that someone that I’m interested in isn’t even in the villa anymore because things change so quickly.”

Mackenzie added, “There are definitely a few guys that I have my eye on. I know, though, from my own experience, that people that I was with on the show appeared very differently on TV from how I knew them in real life, so I’m trying to keep an open mind about everybody.”

“I’m just really excited to enjoy it in a way that I don’t think I did the first time,” she concluded. “Just being able to just freely experiment, try new things, have fun, meet new people. I think that’s just one of the luxuries of getting a little bit older is that you just kind of learn to let go of certain insecurities. I just think it’s going to be a lot more fun this time around, a lot less pressure.”

Who are the current ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 couples?

Host Sarah Hyland announced on Tuesday’s episode that America had been voting for their favorite couples. And the two pairs who received the least votes were dumped from the island — Bella and Chazz and Chanse and Jared. As a result, Kat also decided to leave Love Island USA because her heart was set on Jared.

So the current couples are:

Zeta and Timmy

Courtney and Chad

Phoebe and Isaiah

Nadjha and Jeff

Deb and Jesse

Only time will tell if Mackenzie can break up one of these five couples. However, two singles are currently in the villa — Sydney and Joel.

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 air Tuesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. Fans can watch Mackenzie Dipman return to the reality series on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

