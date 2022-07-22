‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Fans Expect 1 Couple to ‘Go up in Flames’

If there’s one constant with Love Island USA, it’s that some couples will crash and burn — hard. And since we’re only three episodes into season 4, the real drama has yet to begin. But some fans believe they spotted one couple who likely won’t stay together until the finale. Ultimately, the red flags are strong with these two Islanders.

The ‘Love Island USA’ cast | Photo by: Casey Durkin/Peacock

Who are the current couples of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4?

New host Sarah Hyland welcomed the first 10 Love Island USA Season 4 contestants to the villa during the premiere, and they immediately had to couple up.

The first couples were:

Courtney Boerner and Andy Voyen

Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray

Sereniti Springs and Felipe Gomes

Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi

However, two new women later entered the game — Valerie Bragg and Mady McLanahan. And at the end of Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 2, they had to choose two guys to couple up with. Valerie picked Jesse, and Mady selected Andy. So as of the writing of this article, Deb and Courtney are single while everyone else is in a couple.

Some fans believe 1 ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 couple is doomed

Following Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 3, fans headed to Reddit to express their concern over one couple — Sydney and Isaiah. There was some obvious tension between them after the new girls entered the villa. And they got into an argument where Isaiah made harsh comments toward Sydney that made her feel insecure about their budding relationship.

“Did they just not show us the rude stuff Isaiah apparently said to Sydney?” a fan questioned. “We saw the aftermath but not the actual comments?”

One Reddit user replied, “He said they didn’t have chemistry or something to that effect, but I can’t tell if he said more than that? Maybe you’re right, and they edited out half of it. I think he got cocky and thought Valerie was going to choose him, so he was letting Sydney know they weren’t working out ahead of time. Then he switched gears when Val chose Jesse instead. At least that’s how I read it.”

Another person agreed that Isaiah tried to make amends with Sydney after Valerie chose Jesse and not him. They said, “Isaiah is just hardcore backtracking with Sydney now [because] he didn’t get picked. I hope she sees through it.”

One fan predicted, “Isaiah and Sydney are gonna go up in flames.”

Only time will tell if the rocky start to Isaiah and Sydney’s relationship in Love Island USA Season 4 spells doom for the couple. But with a new man in the picture, perhaps Sydney will set her sights elsewhere.

Say ? it ? louder ?for ? the ? people ? in ? the ? back #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/9IgluVC0Na — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 22, 2022

A new man will enter the villa in episode 4

The Love Island USA Season 4 couples should be worried because another Islander is about to enter the villa in episode 4. At the end of the third episode, narrator Iain Stirling announced that the reality dating series would introduce a new man. And he’s here to steal everyone’s girlfriends.

Love Island USA only showed parts of the man’s body, leaving his face for the July 22 episode. A fan on Reddit said, “His body is so hot, but the hair is questionable.”

One person wrote, “I had to rewind and pause to see what was going on with his facial hair. I’m not down with the swashbuckling pirate look myself.”

Another Reddit user commented, “The only acceptable situation is if he looks like Billy from Stranger Things. Anything less, I am not here for it.”

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 air Tuesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

