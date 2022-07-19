‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Is Filming in a New Location

Summer can finally begin now that Love Island USA is returning for the fourth season. The new group of Islanders is sure to stir up trouble as they navigate their way through the game and each other’s hearts. But where will the hookups and drama occur? We have everything you need to know about Love Island USA Season 4 and the show’s new location.

Cashay Proudfoot and Melvin ‘Cinco’ Holland Jr | Photo by Sara Mally/CBS via Getty Images

What locations did ‘Love Island USA’ previously film in?

When Love Island USA premiered on CBS in 2019, the show was filmed in Fiji, where Jeff Probst and co film Survivor. Producers built a villa specifically for the series, and that’s where viewers watched as Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli fell in love and took home the grand prize.

Thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, CBS had to move locations for Love Island USA Season 2 in 2020. They were initially supposed to return to Fiji but had to remain stateside due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations. The crew gathered the season 2 cast at The Cromwell in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although it wasn’t a tropical island, that didn’t stop love, and Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew won the show that year.

And finally, in the most recent season of Love Island USA, CBS returned to an island in 2021. But this time, it was Nīnole, Hawaii, instead of Fiji. And Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy ended up falling in love and winning season 3.

‘Love Island USA’ Season 4’s location is stateside

According to Us Weekly, Love Island USA Season 4’s filming location is in California. The exact location in California is unknown, but the new group of Islanders will be living in a villa on the coast.

This will be the second time the reality dating show will take place stateside instead of on an island. But per Us Weekly, the fourth season will retain the show’s “beachy vibes.”

It’s not clear why Love Island USA made the jump from Hawaii to California for its filming location, but it might have something to do with the show’s new network.

Meet the Islanders who will heat up the Villa on this new season of #LoveIslandUSA. ? pic.twitter.com/6TycfHFMWc — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 13, 2022

Everything we know about the upcoming season

Peacock announced in February 2022 that it had renewed Love Island USA for seasons 4 and 5. As fans recall, the show aired on CBS for its first three seasons, which are all still available to stream on Paramount+. But now Love Island USA is in Peacock’s hands, and there will be more changes to the show outside its filming location.

Sarah Hyland is replacing Arielle Vandenberg as the series host for the fourth season. And Iain Stirling, the voice of Love Island UK, will replace Matthew Hoffman as Love Island USA‘s narrator.

As always, the premiere will introduce 10 new Islanders — five women and five men. The cast includes Courtney Boerner, Deborah “Deb” Chubb, Sereniti Springs, Sydney Paight, Zeta Morrison, Andy Voyen, Felipe Gomes, Isaiah Campbell, Jesse Bray, and Timmy Pandolfi.

Love Island USA Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, July 19, on Peacock. The streaming service will add new episodes six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday.

RELATED: Why ‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Are Threatening to Cancel Their Live Feeds