‘Love Island USA’: When Is the Season 4 Finale? Fan Shares Potential Date

Although Love Island USA moved from CBS to Peacock for season 4, the reality dating series is mainly the same. The show contains backstabbing, hookups, blindsides, and all the drama fans are eager to see. But when can viewers expect it all to come to an end? The Love Island USA Season 4 finale will be here before you know it.

Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray | Photo by: Casey Durkin/Peacock

According to Reddit, the Love Island USA Season 4 finale will allegedly air on Sunday, Aug. 28, on Peacock. This means the Islanders have less than a month to build a connection worthy of the $100,000 grand prize.

One Reddit user said, “How are they supposed to form viable connections after having a max of 3 weeks together because of Casa [Amor]? USA needs to have a longer season (like UK) if they want to actually have any successful couples.”

“I feel like the US version still has not learned from previous seasons,” a fan added. “Is it a cost issue? Because between the shortened season and the lack of live premiering, it seems like Peacock hasn’t learned anything from the CBS version.”

If we’re doing the math correctly, there will be 36 episodes in Love Island USA Season 4, making it the longest season so far.

Who are the current ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 couples?

The Islanders went through another re-coupling in Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 15, and one boy made a shocking choice.

The new couples are:

Courtney Boerner and Bryce Fins

Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell

Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray

Mady McLanahan and Jared Hassim

Nadjha Day and Jeff Christian

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi

Katherine “Kat” Gibson and Chazz Bryant

Instead of sticking with Sereniti Springs, Chazz chose to couple up with newcomer Kat. And just like that, another original Islander has been dumped from the villa. But there is still a lot of game left to be played.

Since there are still a few weeks until the Love Island USA Season 4 finale, a majority of these couples likely won’t survive.

Fans make predictions about Casa Amor

The Love Island USA Season 4 finale is just around the corner, meaning Casa Amor is coming soon. As fans know, Casa Amor can make or break relationships in the villa. And many viewers aren’t confident that the current couples are built to last.

A Reddit user wrote, “I see Timmy pulling a Johnny and messing around with the girls, but ultimately choosing Zeta.” And another fan added, “I think Timmy will definitely be kissing someone outside of a challenge.”

One fan made a prediction about all of the couples. They commented, “Courtney/Bryce — there is a chance both might re-couple, but I see Courtney re-coupling more than Bryce because, let’s be honest, homegirl is horny with a capital H. Sydney/Isaiah — Sydney is this season’s Casa Amor victim. Isaiah is 100% re-coupling. Deb/Jesse — He will pull a Johnny. Timmy/Zeta — Same case. He will pull a Johnny. All the other couples are too new to judge yet.”

A different viewer commented, “Timmy, Jeff, and Jesse are sure [as f***] fooling around, and maybe Isaiah.”

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 4, hosted by Sarah Hyland, air Tuesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

