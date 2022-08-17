‘Love Island USA’ Season 4: Why Did Kyle Leave?

Love Island USA contestants enter and leave the villa at a rapid pace, but sometimes, a few Islanders will depart out of their own volition. And that seemed to be the case for one season 4 boy. However, Love Island USA fans are skeptical about Kyle Fraser’s absence, and they took to social media to explain why he might have left.

The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 cast | Photo by: Casey Durkin/Peacock

‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 revealed that Kyle Fraser had left the villa

During Love Island USA Season 4’s Casa Amor twist, Kyle Fraser was one of the six men to join the six original women in the villa while the other six original men ventured to Casa Amor. And during the few days spent in the villa, Kyle struck a love connection with Deb Chubb.

Kyle seemed to have the same quirky personality as Deb, who felt like something was lacking in her relationship with Jesse Bray. So Deb took the leap and coupled up with Kyle at the re-coupling ceremony. However, she felt instant regret when she saw Jesse return from Casa Amor single.

After the ceremony, fans saw little of Kyle, as Deb was trying to rebuild her relationship with Jesse. However, narrator Iain Stirling later confirmed in episode 23 that Kyle had left Love Island USA Season 4 for “personal reasons.”

Fans share why they think Kyle exited ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4

Before Kyle departed Love Island USA Season 4, allegations of sexual assault and other inappropriate behavior involving the Islander surfaced online. According to Decider, multiple women came forward with accusations against Kyle.

One Twitter user said, “I don’t watch [Love Island], however it was brought to my attention that this individual Kyle from [Buffalo] sexually assaulted one of my friends and gave her an STD. [Peacock] do you not screen your contestants that appear on your shows? This is absolutely disgusting!”

Fans believe that these allegations might be why Kyle abruptly left Love Island USA Season 4.

“Thank you Love Island producers or whoever decided to pull Kyle out,” one Reddit user wrote. “It was the right call. I really appreciate you taking these accusations seriously and protecting the villa girls from someone unsafe. ‘Personal Reasons’ works just fine for me, as long as he is gone.”

A fan said, “Good riddance! I’m so glad that he’s finally gone! Sending my full-on support to all of the women who spoke up with their truth!”

“Hope Deb and everyone else were told about the allegations and were aware of why he left,” another person added. “Definitely not a huge loss to get rid of him though, Deb was obviously feeling Jesse a lot more anyways, especially after seeing him come back to the villa alone.”

The two-seta's are photosynthesizin! (And are just so darn cute while they do it!) #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/y6WEU2wlwV — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 15, 2022

Who are the current couples in the show?

After Kyle exited Love Island USA, Deb re-coupled with Jesse. Their connection seems to be thriving once again, but only time will tell if they make it to the season 4 finale.

As for the rest of the Islanders, the couples currently are:

Zeta and Timmy

Courtney and Chad

Bella and Chazz

Chanse and Jared

Phoebe and Isaiah

Nadjha and Jeff

Deb and Jesse

Sydney and Kat are the only two single Islanders after Casa Amor. However, a new man — Joel — will enter the villa and shake things up in episode 26.

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 air Tuesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

