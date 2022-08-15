Is ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 New Tonight?

Love Island USA Season 4 has been nothing short of what fans would expect from the reality dating series. There have been heartfelt moments, unfortunate blindsides, and more drama than we could ever recount in one article. But can fans expect to see the Islanders’ journey continue in a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 tonight, Aug. 15?

‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 isn’t new tonight, Aug. 15

Sadly, fans will not be able to tune into a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 tonight, Aug. 15. Peacock is taking the night off to catch up with all of the happenings in the California villa.

The show usually doesn’t air episodes on Mondays, but last week, on Aug. 8, was an exception. There was a new installment every night from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, which could be because of Casa Amor. The game-changing twist allotted for more drama and developments in Love Island USA Season 4, which created the need for an extra episode.

However, the reality series is seemingly back to its normal schedule following Casa Amor.

What is the remaining episode release schedule for ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4?

Since Love Island USA Season 4 isn’t new tonight, that means that the show is likely back to its regular schedule. Fans should expect Peacock to add new episodes Tuesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Although the streaming service has yet to confirm the finale date, many speculate that it will take place on Aug. 28. If that’s the case, the Islanders only have two weeks left to choose who they want to be with. And that would mean that there are 12 episodes left in the season.

The tentative remaining episode release schedule for Love Island USA Season 4 is:

Episodes 26-31: Aug. 16 to Aug. 21

Episodes 32-37: Aug. 23 to Aug. 28

Who are the current couples?

Before a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 airs, let’s recap the last few days in the villa. After Casa Amor, Zeta and Timmy were the only surviving couple. Everyone else either recoupled or chose to stay single. However, a couple of Islanders later chose to walk from the competition, and others decided that they wanted to return to their former partners.

The current couples are:

Zeta and Timmy

Deb and Jesse

Courtney and Chad

Bella and Chazz

Chanse and Jared

Phoebe and Isaiah

Nadjha and Jeff

Sydney and Kat are currently single. But after the last recoupling, the two girls received a text that a new boy was entering the villa — Joel. The new arrival is bound to shake up the game, but only time will tell if he makes a connection with one of the single girls or one of the coupled-up girls.

Love Island USA Season 4, hosted by Sarah Hyland, isn’t on tonight, but fans can watch a new episode tomorrow, Aug. 16, at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

