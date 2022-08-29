When Is the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Reunion?

Peacock isn’t done with Love Island USA Season 4 just yet. The cast of the reality dating series will reunite soon to discuss all of the drama and other happenings of their time in the California villa. But when will the Love Island USA Season 4 reunion air? And who’s going to show up?

Who won ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4?

During the Love Island USA Season 4 finale on Sunday, Aug. 28, the final three couples — Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray, and Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell — went on their last dates. Of course, they were all super romantic, and Deb even agreed to be Jesse’s girlfriend on their date.

At the end of the episode, host Sarah Hyland walked into the villa and informed the couples that America had voted for the winner. Deb and Jesse came in third place, and Sydney and Isaiah were the runners-up. So that meant that Zeta and Timmy were the Love Island USA Season 4 champs.

Sarah gave each of them an envelope. One contained the $100,000 prize, and the other had $0. Zeta received the envelope with $100,000, and she chose to split the winnings with Timmy. All three couples celebrated, and that was seemingly the end of the season — until Sarah announced that they would all return for a Love Island USA Season 4 reunion.

The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 finale premieres this week

The Love Island USA Season 4 reunion will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The description for the special episode reads, “Your favorite Islanders return to the villa to dish about their journeys at the Love Island USA reunion show on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 9/8c only on Peacock! Play with us on the app, and chat it up on social during the special 2-hour reunion show!”

Fans jumped on Reddit to discuss the news. One person commented, “I’d rather have the reunion a few weeks later when there’s been some time for them to adjust to the outside world and watch the show, but I’ll take it!”

“I have no idea who decided to have the ‘reunion’ like a couple days after the finale,” a Reddit user shared. “Like [what the f***] is the point. Hopefully, next season they’ll do a reunion at least a month after the show ends.”

Another fan wrote, “This must be the first official reunion they’ve had! I always wished they had a reunion for seasons 2 and 3, as they were messy seasons. But I’m still excited for this.”

Which cast members will be at the reunion?

The final six Islanders — Zeta, Timmy, Sydney, Isaiah, Deb, and Jesse — will undoubtedly appear during the Love Island USA Season 4 reunion.

Other pivotal contestants will likely be in the extra episode, like Val Bragg, Felipe Gomes, Andy Voyen, Sereniti Springs, Mady McLanahan, Tyler Radziszewski, Courtney Boerner, Chazz Bryant, Bria Bryant, Phoebe Siegel, Chad Robinson, and more.

But fans will just have to tune in to the Love Island USA Season 4 reunion on Sept. 1 to see which Islanders make an appearance.

All episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 are available to stream on Peacock.

