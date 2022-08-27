‘Love Island USA’ Season 4: How to Vote for the Winner

Only one couple can walk away from Love Island USA Season 4 with the $100,000 prize. It’s now time for fans to vote for which Love Island USA Season 4 Islanders they believe deserve the win. And we have everything viewers need to know to cast a ballot.

Which 3 couples remain in ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4?

After a special episode of Love Island USA Season 4 tonight, Aug. 26, narrator Iain Stirling informed the audience that voting is now open for the finale.

The remaining couples are:

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi

Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell

Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray

The couples had to decide which pair would leave the villa right before the finale. Phoebe, Chad, Nadjha, and Jeff voted for Deb and Jesse. And Zeta, Timmy, Sydney, Isaiah, Deb, and Jesse voted for Chad and Phoebe. So Phoebe and Chad were the ones to get the boot.

Later in Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 35, Nadjha and Jeff decided to break up and leave the villa.

How to cast a vote for the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 winner

Fans will have to download the Love Island USA app to vote for the season 4 winner. The app is available to download for free from Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Following tonight’s episode, the audience can head to the app, which will prompt them to vote for one of the four couples to win.

Before episode 35 premiered, the app released some information about voting. It read, “The FINAL vote of the season, the vote that determines the winner, the vote that is totally in YOUR hands is TONIGHT, Friday, Aug. 26. Here’s what you need to know … If you haven’t registered to vote yet, click the Vote icon below and follow the instructions.”

“The vote opens after the show: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT,” it continued. “The vote is open for two hours. It closes at 12:30 a.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT. The vote is open to U.S. residents 18 and older in all U.S. time zones (sorry, Canada, we hear you). After tonight’s show, there are two more shows left: Saturday, Aug. 27, Unseen Bits! Sunday, Aug. 28, the SEASON FINALE! All shows start at 9/8c on Peacock!”

Fans predict the winner

Before the vote opened, Love Island USA Season 4 fans speculated about which couple will take home the win.

One Reddit user wrote, “I feel like this will be the obvious ranking during the finals from the way things are going: WINNERS: Timmy/Zeta. RUNNERS-UP: Isaiah/Sydney. THIRD: Jeff/Nadjha (because Jesse and Deb have conflict going on, and despite Deb’s popularity, they won’t be third). FOURTH: Jesse/Deb.”

A fan added, “Timmy and Zeta deserve the win. They did what Love Island was supposed to do. Both of them are ready to get off the island and see what’s up for real. Also, Zeta is holding back more than Timmy.”

“Unpopular Opinion: I think Isaiah and Sydney are the producers’ pick,” someone else commented. “And a lot of Zimmy people are going to have a meltdown if they win. Though, I don’t think Timmy and Zeta will really be all that bothered. The signs are all there, though … The extended and exaggerated screen time, the twins for the Baby Challenge, etc.”

Another Reddit user said, “Sydney and Isaiah are getting a Johnny and Cely edit but worse. That’s why I think Zeta and Timmy will get more votes.”

The Love Island USA Season 4 finale airs on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

