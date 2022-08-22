‘Love Island USA’ Season 4: Will a New Episode Air Tonight?

Love Island USA is getting closer to its season 4 finale, which means that couples are being tested more than ever before. The tension is at an all-time high as the Islanders decide if they are genuinely in the right couple for them. But can fans expect to see the drama continue in a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 tonight, Aug. 22?

Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison | Photo by: Casey Durkin/Peacock

‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 isn’t new tonight, Aug. 22

Unfortunately, Love Island USA fans will have to wait a little longer for the next episode because Peacock isn’t airing a new hour tonight, Aug. 22.

The reality dating series isn’t typically on Peacock on Mondays, and tonight is no exception. The Love Island USA Season 4 schedule is Tuesdays through Sundays, with Saturday’s episode being an “Unseen Bits” special hour.

Love Island USA Season 4 will return with a new episode on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

What happened on last night’s episode of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4?

Even though a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 won’t air tonight, we can reminisce on Aug. 21’s episode and speculate about what might happen next in the villa.

On Sunday, fans watched as Isaiah and Sydney’s past came back to haunt them. The Islanders participated in a challenge where they read fan tweets. They had to guess which cast members the fans were talking about in their posts. And one tweet read, “It would suck for Sydney to find out Isaiah was comparing her to Phoebe’s ‘natural beauty.'”

The game obviously upset Sydney, and Isaiah immediately got defensive instead of comforting his girl. Sydney retreated to the girls’ prep room and cried while the other women consoled her. Isaiah and Sydney didn’t get to talk again until later that night, but the episode ended before we saw much of their conversation. Could this finally be the end of Isaiah and Sydney? Or do they truly have nine lives?

Elsewhere in the hour, Mackenzie and Chad officially friend-zoned one another. And Mackenzie told Phoebe that Chad was downplaying his feelings toward her, which made Phoebe mad. The two girls got in a bit of a spat, but it seems like Phoebe and Chad will pursue a relationship regardless.

Voting is now CLOSED! Tune in on Tuesday for an all-new #LoveIslandUSA to see what happens! pic.twitter.com/yq9orLJ85k — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 22, 2022

Fans voted for the most compatible couple

At the end of Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 31, narrator Iain Stirling informed fans that they could vote on the Love Island USA app for the couple they think is the most compatible. The couple with the least amount of votes might be dumped from the villa later this week. However, voting was only open for a couple hours on Sunday night.

The couples currently are:

Zeta and Timmy

Deb and Jesse

Mackenzie and Chad

Sydney and Isaiah

Nadjha and Jeff

Phoebe and Joel

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 air Tuesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

