‘Love It or List It’: Hilary Farr Is Her Own Client in 2022 Season Premiere

A new season of Love It or List It premieres September 12 on HGTV.

In the season premiere, Hilary acts as her own client when she renovates her North Carolina cottage.

David Visentin will try to convince his co-star to trade her fixer-upper for a move-in-ready home.

Hilary Farr and David Visentin from ‘Love It or List It’ on ‘Today’ | Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On HGTV’s Love It Or List, Hilary Farr and David Visentin go toe-to-toe as they help homeowners decide whether to stay in their current home or find a new place. But in the show’s 2022 season premiere, the tables turn as Hilary has to choose whether to stay in her renovated cottage or purchase an up-to-date home that David found for her.

‘Love It or List It’ returns in September 2022

Love It or List It returns on Monday, September 12 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. The new episodes will also stream on discovery+.

In the eight-episode season, Hilary and David will engage in their trademark banter as she attempts to convince homeowners to love their current home while he works to persuade them that buying a new place is the best decision for their family.

Hilary has to decide whether to love it or list it in the season premiere

In the 90-minute Love It Or List It season premiere, Hilary will be in the hot seat as she has to decide whether to love or list her North Carolina cottage.

Hilary’s acting as her own client as she works to transform the quaint cottage into her dream home. But she quickly runs into problems when she discovers a rotting foundation and termites eating through the subfloor. Naturally, her co-host David is on hand to convince Hilary that she should trade the outdated bungalow for a move-in-ready place that better fits her needs. But will he be able to find the place that ticks off all the items on her wish list and convinces her to list her home?

Hilary’s advice for people renovating or redecorating their home

As an interior designer, Hilary is committed to helping people make the most of their space. What’s her advice for those who are embarking on a renovation or redecorating project? Stay true to yourself.

“The most important thing is to understand what gives you pleasure,” she said in an interview with Realtor.com. “If it’s orange, paint it orange. Bring in orange, whatever that is. Don’t allow yourself to be completely influenced by whatever is so-called on-trend. Don’t be influenced beyond what you are drawn to.”

While it’s important to be open to new things and not get stuck in a rut, “you need to understand what makes you feel comfortable within your home,” she added. ”Once you’ve established that, then you can move from there and start layering and bringing in other colors or other textures or other objects, if you like, that are slightly out of your comfort zone, because just as in any area of our lives, you do need to be open to change and embrace that as well.”

