‘Love Trip: Paris’: Mirko Tries to Fight Aickel

The single ladies of Love Trip: Paris are trying to find the French partners of their dreams. But it seems like the drama is getting to the suitors. Mirko gets ready to fight Aickel after a heated conversation on the Hulu show.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Love Trip: Paris episodes 1-3.]

The drama heats up next week. Will tension rise in the suitor household?

Mirko makes a big change on ‘Love Trip: Paris’

Mirko is one of the original suitors in the show. He met the four single ladies at a party in the first episode of the reality TV show.

“Dating an American girl makes me excited because I meet another culture,” he said. “What the French man can give to American girls? The French charisma.”

Rose Zilla-Ba and Mirko seemed to hit it off there. “Mirko, yeah, he’s a bit of my type,” the architectural student said. “But he reminds me a lot of my ex-boyfriend and a little bit of what I’m trying to get away from.”

She gave it a shot and had a date painting a naked model with him. Mirko revealed he used to be insecure and was fat. They admitted to not trusting people easily. But Rose hesitated because Mirko had “macho man” energy like her ex.

Problems started later when Mirko interrupted her conversation with the other men, and he tried to kiss her in front of everyone. They decided they weren’t compatible, and Mirko started flirting with Josielyn Aguilera.

Mirko tried to fight Aickel on ‘Love Trip: Paris’

Josielyn and Aickel already made a connection in episode 2. He revealed he’s bisexual, and his ex was transgender, which made the model feel comfortable. But once Mirko started giving her attention, she was excited.

“I definitely have so much fun with Aickel, but I have like this little crush for Mirko,” she said in the episode. “He’s just…he’s so hot!”

However, Mirko’s intentions are questionable. “I’m free, so now I can try to speak with Josielyn,” he said. “It’s like a game in my mind. Let’s go. Let’s do it.”

Mirko and Aickel got into heated conversations multiple times. But nothing was like the one in episode 3.

Mirko returned from his date with Josielyn, ready to brag about it with the cast. He said that Josielyn apologized for kissing Aickel yesterday. Mirko then asked Aickel who was winning right now.

“Today, I don’t want to fight with you,” Aickel said.

“If you want to fight, you’re gonna lose,” Mirko responded. “Be careful about what you say.”

Aickel told him he didn’t care. Mirko walked into the other room and started taking off his clothes and jewelry. He then said something about Aickel’s mother to rile him up. The cast and crew stopped them from actually coming to blows.

Will Josielyn find out about Mirko?

The episode continued for another eviction ceremony. It seemed the ladies didn’t know what happened between Mirko and Aickel. They were brought down for the ceremony.

“Mirko, I love that I feel like you know exactly what I want,” Josielyn said. “I’m really scared though, that I’m falling really quickly and that you might not meet me all the way.”

She said, “Aickel, I feel like we instantly had an amazing fun chemistry. I just don’t know if you’re exactly what I’m looking for at the end.”

In the end, both of their locks didn’t open. So Josielyn wants to continue getting to know them.