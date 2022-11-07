‘Lucifer’: Fans Theorize About Lucifer’s Net Worth

Some say being evil pays well, and it’s hard to imagine anyone eviler than Satan. Perhaps the best-known Devil in pop culture is Lucifer Morningstar of Netflix’s Lucifer. Thanks to the hit series, the titular character has become one of the most beloved on TV. The designer-duds-wearing, penthouse-dwelling Devil enjoys the finer things in life and has plenty of cash to match his charisma. So, what is Lucifer’s net worth, and how did he make his money? Fans have a few theories.

The hit series endured for 6 seasons

Created by Tom Kapinos, Lucifer is an urban fantasy series that debuted on Fox on Jan. 25, 2016, before moving to Netflix. The show revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, portrayed by Welsh actor Tom Ellis.

Morningstar is a handsome and mighty fallen angel banished from Heaven. He has grown weary of meting out punishment to humanity throughout the millennia he has served as Lord of Hell. He eventually rebels against his father and abdicates the throne, leaving Hell to run a Los Angeles nightclub, Lux.

When Morningstar gets mixed up in a murder case, he meets Chloe Decker, an intriguing detective with the LAPD. After helping the department solve the case through his ability to coax people into disclosing their innermost desires, Morningstar agrees to Chloe’s offer of a consulting position. As they work together to solve murders and grow closer, they encounter many supernatural beings throughout the series.

After three seasons, Fox discontinued Lucifer on May 11, 2018, citing low ratings. The show’s cancellation sent fans into an uproar. Netflix picked it up but announced it would end after season 5. However, fans won again, and the streaming giant renewed the series for a sixth and final season, released on Sept. 10, 2021.

Fans speculate about Lucifer’s net worth and how he made his fortune

Designer clothes, a fancy penthouse, and stacks of cash and gold indicate that Lucifer Morningstar is probably wealthier than most mortals. But how rich is he?

Fans have several estimations of Lucifer’s net worth and theories about how he got so rich. One Reddit user estimates the character is worth at least $250 million: “It is safe to say that Lucifer probably has at least a quarter of a billion under his belt, assuming he has valuable assets not yet revealed on the show.”

Another user said, “He’s the Devil. He grants favors. He knows many, many powerful individuals. He is pretty much Vito Corleone from the Godfather.”

Even though no one knows Lucifer’s exact net worth, the archangel doesn’t bat an eye at spending over $5 million to orchestrate an elaborate prank on Dan in season 5.

What is ‘Lucifer’ star Tom Ellis’ net worth?

At 43, Lucifer star Tom Ellis stands atop an impressive fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor is worth around $6 million. His over two-decade-long career in show business is primarily responsible for his wealth.

Ellis’ breakthrough performance was as Gary Preston on the BBC One series Miranda, which ran from 2010 to 2015. He also appeared in Merlin, No Angels, Doctor Who, EastEnders, The Catherine Tate Show, Holby City, Monday Monday, Poirot, and other projects.

But the actor’s most significant role is Lucifer Morningstar. According to Bio Overview, Ellis earned $1 million annually for the show, making him one of the highest-paid actors in the Lucifer cast. The success of Lucifer is undoubtedly a significant contributor to Ellis’ net worth, further augmented by royalties from his previous shows.

