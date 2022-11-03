‘Lucifer’: Why Didn’t Lucifer Get in Trouble for Stealing the Corvette?

The hit Netflix occult drama Lucifer may be over, but a few loose ends still have fans talking. The show’s procedural structure left plenty of gags, one-off guest characters, and false-start plotlines unresolved. Lucifer Morningstar, played by the charismatic Tom Ellis, even hinted at a rich past with characters from entirely different universes. Most longtime viewers would agree that learning more about Lucifer’s days with fellow DC Comics character John Constantine would be great. But the most ardent fans have much more specific concerns. Like, say, an answer as to why Lucifer’s stolen Corvette stuck around for the entire series.

Lucifer obtained his Corvette via the 5-finger discount

Tom Ellis as Lucifer in ‘Lucifer’ Season 2 | Fox Image Collection via Getty Images

Throughout Lucifer‘s Fox and Netflix runs, the titular character cruised around in a striking Corvette. The car in question is a black 1962 Chevrolet Corvette C1. It appears in the opening scene of the show’s first episode and sticks around to the very end.

Before swiping the Vette, Lucifer wanders a parking garage with his brother Amenadiel. The long-since fallen angel decides to pick a car to keep for himself. The problem, of course, is that all the vehicles already have owners. And Mr. Morningstar doesn’t intend on paying.

Lucifer chooses an iconic tuxedo black Corvette. He starts the ignition via his divine powers — but those powers don’t protect him from getting stopped for speeding only minutes later. But it’s not much of a problem. A fat stack of cash is exactly what the police officer needs to look the other way.

How did Lucifer avoid getting in trouble for stealing the Corvette?

One of the most fun aspects of Lucifer is watching the titular character charm his way out of situations with humans. He always knows the right words to say, the perfect trick to get out of a jam. Still, a stolen classic Corvette sticks out like a sore thumb. Aren’t the police keeping an eye out for such a high-profile stolen vehicle?

Lucifer showrunners never answer that question. Morningstar gets pulled over twice in the series, both times buying his way out of the situation with cold, hard cash. Viewers can assume that anyone who figured out Lucifer’s Vette was stolen got a similar payoff.

Fans have debated the issue exhaustively on the show’s Reddit forum. One creative user put forth a particularly sensible explanation: “I’d say [Lucifer] initially stole it, but when the real owner came around, he paid for it with a favor or some such. When they came, he could get what they really wanted and trade that for the car. Just my own head [canon].”

Did Tom Ellis get to keep the car after the show ended?

Ellis was nostalgic about the end of Lucifer. The actor immensely enjoyed his experience on the show, mainly because the format allowed each episode to go off in creative directions. Sadly, the cast and crew couldn’t have a proper wrap party because they filmed the final episode during the height of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Instead, Ellis had to settle for a souvenir from the set. His first choice was — what else? — that beautiful black Corvette. But its prominence on the show was precisely why it wasn’t in the cards even for the show’s lead actor. Fans can see the classic car next to other famous vehicles on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

With the Vette out of the question, Ellis aimed his sights slightly lower. So instead, he took home a carved phallic tusk that appears in many scenes throughout the series. It’s no 1961 Corvette, but the tusk was used in some on-set pranks. You can’t slap a price on good memories.

