Stew Lucy Edmunds said the 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' charter guest meltdown happened so fast and was prepared to be shocked to watch it all over again.

The wild Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest smackdown left stew Lucy Edmunds’ jaw on the ground and even pushed her to tears out of sheer exhaustion and disgust.

The final group of charter guests viciously fought only hours into their charter after getting way too drunk before their first dinner was served. Edmunds witnessed some of the behavior firsthand when she and stew Mads Herrera delivered laundry to the guest cabins.

She looked shocked on the show and said she continues to be shocked even a year later. “Just wait and see,” she teased to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Adding, “Heavy. Even when I see it I definitely know I’m gonna be shocked too. It happened all so quickly. You’re exhausted and some people, you know, I just don’t get how they behave.”

Lucy witnessed the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ charter guest meltdown

Edmunds recalled some pretty aggressive behavior from working in clubs. But said this charter was a new low. “The guests [fight] and that was crazy,” she said. “And definitely watch it because it’s going to be mad, to be honest. Really, really mad.”

Cameras captured some of Edmunds’ many expressions as the crew could hear yelling and accusations flying from inside the guest cabins. She was also the stew who alerted Captain Glenn Shephard to the level of anger she heard outside the cabins.

“It was wild,” she told the crew. “We delivered the clothes and the throuple is like arguing.” Shephard wanted to know if the guest were going to fight. “I don’t know, it was weird,” Edmunds said.

The guests pushed her too far

Edmunds was the person stuck cleaning the guest cabins and was confronted by vomit and excrement. One of the guests had vomited in the bathroom sink before the first dinner. “I can’t look at it,” she told Herrera. “I need to get gloves.”

Gross as that was, Edmunds had another cleanup situation that pushed her over the edge. While the throuple relaxed at breakfast, a full toilet greeted Edmunds. “I don’t really want to do this job,” she said to herself, clearly rattled.

“I may be a stewardess,” she said in a confessional. Adding, “I may be a maid and I maybe have to clean. But I should never have to flush the toilet for grown-ass men. F***ing gross.”

Lucy stayed for the final ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ night

Exasperated and close to tears, Edmunds called her father. She told him she was ready to come home, sharing that “these people are animals.” Cameras capture fresh, white towels with dark stains.

Even though Edmunds’ father reminded her that she only had a few days, she’d had it. “I’ve cleaned up s***. Like, I am done,” she said. “I want to go home.”

Thankfully Edmunds’ father talked her down and she finished the season, later witnessing the breakdown between Herrera, Gary King, and Alex Propson.

“Mads is great. She’s obviously my best friend,” she said. Adding, “I did have to hear about it all the time. I was basically with them! I should have been in a throuple with them as well, to be honest. But yeah, I mean, you can see there’s definitely chemistry and it builds and builds.”