Who Is Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu?

Tragic feuds and violence between rappers have rocked the music world in the past. And a recent incident in Atlanta involving Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu — best known for co-founding Disturbing tha Peace Records and his close relationship with the Fast & Furious star — is making waves. Who is Chaka Zulu, and what happened in the Atlanta shootout?

The music executive is known for his longtime connection to Ludacris and other rappers

Chaka Zulu has been an integral part of the hip-hop community, especially in the South. According to SK Pop, Zulu has long been Ludacris’ manager and co-founded Disturbing tha Peace Records with the rapper.

Their label includes the artists Shawnna, Field Mob, and Bobby Valentino (in addition to Ludacris). Through this work in the music industry, Zulu has had close associations with artists such as Young Jeezy, Swizz Beatz, Big K.R.I.T., and Chingy.

Zulu’s impact has included serving as head of artist and talent for Spotify and VP of sports and entertainment marketing at Monster, the company behind Beats by Dre headphones.

In January 2022, Ludacris took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Zulu at an Atlanta Hawks game and heap praise on his manager.

The dedication read, in part, “Never needed to Sign a Management Contract Cause What’s Understood Never Needed to Be Explained. Grew Rich Together Now Reaping The Benefits Together. Love is Love, Loyalty is Loyalty, Kings are Kings.”

Chaka Zulu and 2 others were recently shot in Atlanta, Georgia

The incident occurred on June 26 outside the restaurant and bar APT 4B. Chaka Zulu hosts weekly events at the venue, located in Atlanta’s upscale Buckhead neighborhood. Police responded around 11:35 p.m.

Sources reported that Zulu was “walking a few women from the bar to their car when he allegedly got into it with a few guys the women knew.” At that point, he was allegedly shot three times. “Officers found three male victims with gunshot wounds, including one, who is believed to be one of the shooters, that was later pronounced dead,” Atlanta Black Star reported.

In the immediate aftermath, it was reported that Zulu was in the ICU. Little was known about his condition, his chances for survival, or the details leading up to the shooting. Since then, more information has been uncovered in what is considered an active investigation.

Chaka Zulu is in stable condition following the shooting

We now know that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition following the incident, and he has spoken out about his role in the shooting. According to TMZ, surveillance footage tells a complex story about what happened that night.

The footage shows Zulu and another man in a heated exchange that a woman tries to deescalate. But when things take a turn for the worse, a group of men standing in the parking lot with the man confronting Zulu get involved.

“We’re told one guy in the group makes his way between 2 vehicles, produces a gun, and fires at least 2 shots. Our sources say Chaka, who was also armed, can then be seen getting back on his feet and firing at least one shot in return,” TMZ reported.

A 23-year-old died in the incident, during which Zulu claims he fired in self-defense. The investigation is ongoing, and more details will likely come to light. So far, the surveillance footage and witness statements support Zulu’s account.

