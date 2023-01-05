‘M3GAN’: Allison Williams Revealed an Acting Trick She Learned From Jordan Peele’s ‘Get out’

Actor Allison Williams is one of the leading actors in Blumhouse’s horror flick, M3GAN. The film took over the Internet thanks to an initial trailer featuring a killer doll and an amusing dance sequence. However, the comedy and horror of M3GAN largely rest on the shoulders of Williams and her co-stars. She learned one particularly nifty trick from filmmaker Jordan Peele while shooting the Oscar-winning horror movie Get Out.

‘M3GAN’ actor Allison Williams is becoming a horror movie regular

Allison Williams as Gemma | Universal Pictures

M3GAN tells the story of talented robotics engineer Gemma (Williams), who works at a famous toy company. She decides to build a life-like doll that can act as the perfect companion to children, but it begins to take on a life of its own. The film never takes itself too seriously, blending horror and dark comedy into one of early 2023’s most anticipated releases.

This killer-doll movie isn’t the first time Williams dipped her toes into the horror genre. She left a big impression in her role as Rose Armitage in Peele’s Get Out. She also starred in Netflix’s The Perfection and the Swedish thriller called Horizon Line. Williams has non-horror projects, such as her role in Girls and Peter Pan Live!, but it’s clear that there’s somewhat of a pattern in her workings within genre filmmaking.

Jordan Peele told Allison Williams to forget what genre she’s working in

In an interview with SyFy, Williams talked about her experience working on M3GAN. She explained how Get Out gave her an additional appreciation for the horror genre, which she continued to play in through other projects. However, there was one major piece of advice that Williams brought with her to M3GAN that she learned from Peele himself.

“When you’re in a genre like this — and I learned this in Get Out, from Jordan — the key is you kind of keep it real as much as possible and try to forget the genre you’re in,” Williams said. “Just try to play with what’s true at any given moment. Even if something is going to be funny once it’s finally all done, if you play it that way, it’s kind of cheaper because you’re sort of winking at the joke and it’s not as funny to watch.”

Williams continued: “Ditto with something scary, if you’re overdoing the ‘I’m scared element.’ Most people, when they’re scared, are trying to not be as scared. It’s sort of like when someone’s crying. Most of the time they’re trying to stop themselves from crying. Playing the truth of it all usually ends up being the winning tone.”

Peele marvelously collaborated with star Keke Palmer in Nope, further showcasing his eye for character-building.

‘M3GAN’ is living up to expectations of critics

Williams chose a smart project in M3GAN that went beyond its ability to become the Internet’s viral obsession. The film quickly earned high praise from critics, as positive reviews continue to pour in. It currently sits at a staggering 98% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The critics’ consensus reads: “Unapologetically silly and all the more entertaining for it, M3GAN is the rare horror-comedy that delivers chuckles as effortlessly as chills.”