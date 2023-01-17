‘M3GAN’ Producer Already Thinking About a Sequel

Plenty of exciting films are coming to theaters in the next few months, but few have caused the same buzz as the sci-fi horror flick M3GAN. Since the movie premiered earlier this month, fans and critics have praised the campy flick and even proclaimed it a new horror classic. Producer James Wan, well known for his involvement in some of the greatest horror franchises, is proud of M3GAN. And in a recent interview, Wan confirmed he already has ideas for a M3GAN sequel.

Reactions to ‘M3GAN’ are excellent

Amie Donald as M3GAN | Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

M3GAN tells the story of an artificially intelligent doll created by a roboticist as a companion for her young orphaned niece. Soon, the android, M3GAN, becomes aware and poses a danger to nearly everyone she encounters. Full of campy humor and horror, M3GAN has earned praise from audiences and critics. Many have raved about the film’s self-awareness and deftly unsettling moments.

One Twitter user wrote, “Well, #M3GAN RULES. We all know I love a killer doll, and this gal is up there with the best of ’em. The movie is packed with creepy moments, LOL-worthy shots, and sassy one-liners that I’m still grinning gleefully over” (via CinemaBlend).

Another viewer called M3GAN “effectively creepy” and a “blast.”

Producer James Wan said he has ideas for a ‘M3GAN’ sequel

M3GAN was directed by Gerald Johnstone and produced by James Wan, who also contributed to the story. Wan has some of the most distinguished credits in the horror genre, including co-creator credits in the Saw and Insidious franchises. With so much positive buzz for M3GAN, many are looking ahead to a possible sequel — and fortunately for fans, Wan has already thought ahead despite no official announcement for a follow-up.

“What I will say to that is, in any of my movies, whether it’s The Conjuring universe or Saw or Malignant or M3GAN here, we like to think of a bigger world,” Wan told Collider.

“For me, it’s about creating the world and knowing who the characters are, where the story could potentially go, and then building this bigger world, and then going into that and going, ‘OK, I’m telling this particular story, but I know other stuff that’s going on,'” Wan explained. “So if we’re fortunate enough to have sequels, then we have an idea of where we want to go.”

Other horror films premiering in 2023

What happens when you put Blumhouse and James Wan together? You get a killer film. #M3GAN hits theaters this Friday. pic.twitter.com/OPqu7Wr9BD — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) January 4, 2023

While fans await news of a M3GAN sequel, several other horror movies will hit theaters in 2023.

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest project, Knock at the Cabin, is set for an early February release, and Scream 6 will debut in March.

Renfield, starring Nicolas Cage as Count Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as his lackey, is another film that plays in both horror and comedy. Based on a story by comic book writer Robert Kirkman, Renfield is set to premiere on April 14.

And cinephiles who crave more dark thrills from James Wan will want to catch the July release of Insidious 5. The movie reportedly picks up 10 years after the events of the first film, which made waves as a new horror classic.