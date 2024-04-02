Machine Gun Kelly talked about the time when Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs gave him drugs before a flight. Here's how he responded to the substance.

Hip-hop mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is known as one of the biggest names in the music industry, and he has connections to massive stars in 2024. Unfortunately, two of Combs’ homes were raided by Homeland Security, prompting fans to wonder what’s going on behind the scenes. Now, we’re looking at what Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, said about his relationship with Combs in the past.

Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, said Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs gave him an unknown substance to smoke

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs signed Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, to Bad Boy Records in 2011. The hip-hop star and the rockstar go way back, and they’ve talked about their feelings toward one another. It’s no secret that Combs loved to party. Now, a clip of Baker discussing drugs Combs gave him is making its rounds.

The resurfaced clip posted by the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast shows Baker talking about asking Combs for a drug to help him sleep on his flight. However, Combs gave him a drug that had the opposite effect.

“I’d smoked something that Puff had given me. It was as if I had partied, like, three nights straight,” Baker described. “I was like, ‘I’m about to go to the airport — I need something that’ll knock me out.’ It totally did the opposite. I was doing crazy dance moves to the weirdest music for 20 minutes straight, like, while he was on the phone. And I was just outside the window looking in while he was looking at me like, ‘Man, this kid’s nuts.'”

Colson Baker said he and Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs ‘bump heads’ as creatives

Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs spent a lot of time together through the years. Baker discussed his experience working with Combs while speaking to 97.9 The Box in 2017. The rocker said he and Combs often would “bump heads” regarding their creative work.

“We still bump heads,” Baker revealed.

Baker then described a time when he and Combs disagreed. He said he was at a GQ party when Combs asked him to come to a different party. He went to the party and saw Combs there. As soon as the two stars greeted each other, Combs was ready to leave.

“He’s like, ‘We about to go to this GQ party,'” Baker recalled. “I said, ‘Bruh, I was just at the GQ party, man. … He’s like, ‘Oh, OK, whatever. Don’t trip. Let’s just roll.'”

Combs and Baker then returned to the GQ party that Baker originally left. Unfortunately, they hit a long line of cars to get back into the party. Combs’ security stopped Baker’s car while Combs could head to the party without a hitch. This angered Baker, and he sent Combs texts to show how upset he felt by Combs leaving him behind. When Baker and Combs met up the next day, Combs reprimanded Baker for the texts.

What are the current allegations against the hip-hop mogul?

Homeland Security raided two of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ properties in March 2024. This follows accusations made by his ex-girlfriend, Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura; his producer, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones; and another unnamed woman.

In early 2024, Jones filed a lawsuit against Combs, alleging that Combs sexually harassed and threatened him for a year. At the end of 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs for sexually assaulting and abusing her, though they were able to settle the case out of court one day after its filing. Finally, an unnamed woman called Jane Doe alleged that Combs assaulted and trafficked her.

Former FBI agent Nicole Parker spoke to Fox News about Combs’ situation. “You can pay off folks in civil lawsuits to make them go away, but that doesn’t work in a sound criminal investigation – especially on a federal level when it comes to sex trafficking allegations,” she said.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

