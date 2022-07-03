Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular 2022: When It Airs, How to Watch, Special Guests, and More

The 2022 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular airs July 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Performers include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pitbull, and Carly Pearce.

Fourth of July specials will also air on PBS, CNN, and Fox News.

‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular’ | NBCUniversal

NBC is celebrating America’s birthday in style. This year’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will feature performances from Pitbull and Lin-Manuel Miranda as well as a dramatic pyrotechnic show to celebrate Independence Day.

NBC’s 2022 Fourth of July fireworks special will also stream on Peacock

The 46th annual Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks will air from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. An encore presentation follows from 10-11 p.m. The special will also stream on Peacock.

Today anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer return to host for the second time. Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, Pitbull with Fillmore, and 5 Seconds of Summer will perform ahead of the iconic fireworks display. Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Dizzy Senze, and Anthony Veneziale from the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme reunite for a special performance. Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer, and Jeigh Madjus from Moulin Rouge! The Musical will also take the stage. Celebrity chef and barbecue expert Chef David Rose will also appear.

Craig Ferguson, Padma Lakshmi share their stories about living in the U.S.

The Independence Day special will also feature everyday Americans and celebrities sharing stories about what it means to live in the United States. Craig Ferguson, Padma Lakshmi, Paulina Porizkova, and Wolfgang Puck will all participate.

During the jaw-dropping 25-minute fireworks show, more than 48,000 shells in 30 colors and shapes will be launched from five barges positioned between 23rd and 42nd street on the East River.

Other TV specials airing on the Fourth of July 2022

Independence Day fireworks in Washington, D.C. | Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Macy’s fireworks spectacular isn’t the only Independence Day special airing this year.

A Capitol Fourth airs from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET on PBS. Grammy-winner Mickey Guyton hosts, with performances by Darren Criss, Cynthia Erivo, Yolanda Adams, Andy Grammer, Gloria Gaynor, Jake Owen, Keb’ Mo’, Emily Bear, and Loren Allred with the National Symphony Orchestra. The event also features a salute to the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial and a tribute to military members and their families.

CNN will air The Fourth in America starting at 7 p.m. ET. It’s hosted by Dana Bash in Washington, D.C., Ana Cabrera in Nashville, Don Lemon in New York City, and Sara Sidner in San Diego. Performers include the B-52s, Def Leppard, Machine Gun Kelly, and Journey. Coast-to-coast fireworks shows will also air throughout the evening.

Fox News Presents: An Independence Day Celebration airs July 4 at 8 p.m. ET. Fox News hosts will spotlight “stories of patriotism and triumph.” Musical performers include Lee Greenwood, Chris Janson, and Kameron Marlowe.

The 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest airs live on ESPN starting at 10:45 a.m. ET. World champion Joey Chestnut will fight to keep his crown and set a new record in the event after eating 76 hot dogs last year.

