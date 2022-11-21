Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: Time, How to Watch, and More

A star-studded Turkey Day tradition returns to NBC in 2022. The 96th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature a star-studded lineup of performers, signature character balloons, and show-stopping performances from marching bands from around the country. Here’s everything you need to know about the big event.

The 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. on NBC

The 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on Thursday, Nov. 24 on NBC. The broadcast runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (ET/PT). There will also be a livestream of the Macy’s parade on Peacock. An encore presentation of the parade airs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Today Show’s Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb will host the NBC telecast. The parade will be followed by National Dog Show hosted by Seinfeld‘s John O’Hurley and American Kennel Club-licensed judge David Frei.

Who is performing at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

As in years past, the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade features a star-studded array of performers. This year, the lineup includes Paula Abdul; Big Time Rush; Cam; Jordan Davis; Blue’s Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz; Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan; Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Fitz and the Tantrums; Kirk Franklin; and Mario Lopez and family.

Ziggy Marley; Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles; the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street; Sean Paul; the cast of Peacock’s Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland, and Flula Borg); Joss Stone; Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue; Jordin Sparks; Dionne Warwick; and Betty Who will also be on hand to celebrate the start of the Christmas season, along with the man of the hour: Santa Claus.

The stars of Apple TV+’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock on Apple TV+ will appear throughout the broadcast. Plus, the show will begin with a show-stopping opening number from Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway’s Funny Girl. Additional Broadway performances will include A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King. Of course, the Radio City Rockettes will also perform.

Will there be new balloons at the 2022 parade?

Stuart the Minion balloon | Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s Inc.

It wouldn’t be the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade without the balloons, and several new characters will be joining the lineup this year. New to the parade for 2022 are Bluey by BBC; Diary of A Wimpy Kid by Abrams Books; DINO and Baby DINO by Sinclair Oil; and Stuart the Minion from Illumination.

Returning balloons include Ada Twist, Scientist by Netflix; Astronaut Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide; The Boss Baby from DreamWorks Animation; Goku by Toei Animation; and a Funko Pop!-inspired Grogu by Funko and in partnership with Lucasfilm. Chase from PAW Patrol by Nickelodeon; the Pillsbury Doughboy by Pillsbury, and Ronald McDonald by McDonald’s USA will also be among the characters floating above the streets of New York City.

Which marching bands will perform?

University of Alabama’s the Million Dollar Band perfoms at the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25, 2021 in New York City | James Devaney/Getty Images

Spectacular marching band performances are another Thanksgiving Day Parade tradition. For 2022, the lineup includes:

Benedict College (Columbia, South Carolina)

Bourbon County High School (Paris, Kentucky)

Carmel High School (Carmel, Indiana)

Clovis North Educational Center (Fresno, California)

Delfines Marching Band (Veracruz, Mexico)

Macy’s Great American Marching Band

NYPD Marching Band (New York, New York)

The Queer Big Apple Corps (New York, New York)

South Dakota State University (Brookings, South Dakota)

Tarpon Springs High School (Tarpon Springs, Florida)

University of Missouri (Columbia, Missouri)

Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas)

