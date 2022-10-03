Madelaine Petsch Bought a Rose Gold Cartier Ring with Her 1st Big Paycheck

Not every wealthy celebrity out there came from money. Many A-listers have talked about their rough childhoods and going without food or shelter. This then explains why they splurged or bought something meaningful when they got their first big paychecks.

Madelaine Petsch | Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Riverdale actor Madelaine Petsch bought a rose gold Cartier ring with her first big paycheck.

Madelaine Petsch bought an expensive ring with her first big paycheck

The star told Teen Vogue in 2020 that she used her first big paycheck from Riverdale to buy something she would always look at. When asked about her first big splurge, she said, “I’m actually wearing it right now! My first big splurge was this rose gold Cartier ring.” Petsch said she was nervous about the purchase and called her mom for advice on whether or not to go for it.

She said, “I called my mom. I was super nervous to buy it. I was like, ‘This is a big investment. Should I get it?'” Petsch said it was a great decision to purchase the gold ring, saying, “Now it’s kind of nice to look down, and it feels like I’ve got things that remind me of where I came from.”

The Riverdale star stated she isn’t one to splurge, but having a few expensive nice things doesn’t hurt.

“I don’t really buy a lot of stuff. I don’t really splurge too often. But it’s nice to have those little things that remind me of where I came from and where I’m at now.”

Petsch said she has kept up with the tradition and always strives to buy herself something new every time a new Riverdale season rolls around. “I now buy myself one at the beginning of every season to have something that I can remember,” she said. “It’s a little thing that I do for myself every year,” she continued.

Madelaine Petsch has been a Riverdale mainstay

Petsch rose to fame thanks to her iconic role on The CW’s Riverdale, playing Cheryl Blossom. Her character comes from a long line of rifle makers, and she believes their whole family is cursed. She has a twin brother, Jason, who died after trying to escape from Riverdale.

Cheryl has a strained relationship with her family, and her mother blames her for Jason’s death. She attended Riverdale High School and was its self-proclaimed queen bee, even prohibiting other people from wearing her favorite color, red.

Chery pursues a relationship with Toni, but after encountering Toni’s grandmother, who claims the Blossom family is a plague on the town, she seeks redemption by turning away from Toni and everything else. Cheryl pursues her lifelong passion for painting professionally, but her goodwill is short-lived after she learns that Riverdale burnt her ancestor at the stake.

She demands a public apology, and when the town refuses, Cheryl invokes her ancestor’s curse, resulting in her being possessed. Her friends help free her from the curse, but she realizes she is a witch with the power of the Phoenix.

In season six, Cheryl was responsible for stopping the comet and sending the town back in time. Petsch began playing Cheryl on Riverdale from its debut in 2017 and has been with the show throughout.

What is Madelaine Petsch’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Petsch is worth $4 million. Aside from her work on The CW show, Petsch has appeared in F the Prom, Polaroid, and Sightless, where she also served as a co-producer.

Petsch is also a successful YouTuber with over six million subscribers. In 2018, the star partnered with Privé Revaux to release her own collection of sunglasses. She also has an activewear line with Fabletics and is the brand ambassador for the skincare brand Bioré.

