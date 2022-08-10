Madonna vs. Beyoncé: Which ‘Break My Soul – The Queens Remix’ Collaborator Has the Higher Net Worth?

Beyoncé recently collaborated with Madonna on a remix for “Break My Soul,” and the partnership has us wondering which of the two iconic singers has the higher net worth. Here’s what we know about Beyoncé and Madonna’s collaboration and which star has amassed the most wealth.

Madonna and Beyoncé recently collaborated on a royal remix of ‘Break My Soul’

On June 20, 2022, Beyoncé released “Break My Soul,” the lead single from her 2022 album Renaissance. The track samples Big Freedia’s 2014 song “Explode” and Robin S.’s 1990 song “Show Me Love.”

In the lyrics, Beyoncé encourages listeners to “Release ya job, release the time/Release ya trade, release the stress.”

On Aug. 5, the singer dropped a remix of her new song, featuring her fellow legendary artist Madonna. And on Aug. 9, the “Material Girl” singer shared how Beyoncé thanked her for contributing to the track.

Madonna took to her Instagram Stories, which disappear after 24 hours, to show off a beautiful bouquet of flowers and the attached note. “Thank you, Queen,” Beyoncé wrote . “I’m so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are [a] masterpiece genius.”

The note continued, “Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B.”

According to Billboard, “‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’ interpolates Madonna’s 1990 classic Hot 100 No. 1 ‘Vogue,’ and pays tribute to legendary Black female artists such as Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross, as well as iconic ballroom houses including the House of Aviance and the House of Xtravaganza.”

The collaboration may have some fans wondering which superstar has the higher net worth, Beyoncé or Madonna?

Beyoncé’s net worth

Beyoncé can afford to “release” her job, as she suggests in “Break My Soul.” According to Celebrity Net Worth, the iconic singer has an estimated net worth of $500 million.

Some of Beyoncé’s fortune stems from her album sales and concert tours. But the “Crazy in Love” singer has also made several lucrative endorsement deals, including brand partnerships with Pepsi, L’Oreal, Samsung, Ford, American Express, and more. In 2019, she made $60 million from a three-project deal with Netflix.

Beyoncé’s six fragrance brands have generated over $500 million in revenue, and she made a $20 million deal with Coty to develop a signature scent. She also co-owns the fashion line House of Deréon with her mother, Tina Knowles.

The “Single Ladies” singer also has a $70 million art collection she shares with her husband, Jay-Z, and a substantial real estate portfolio.

Let’s see how Madonna’s net worth stacks up against Beyoncé’s.

Madonna’s net worth

Although Beyoncé has amassed an impressive fortune, Madonna’s net worth blows hers away. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the musician and actor has an approximate net worth of $850 million.

Madonna holds the record for the best-selling female musician of all time, having sold 300 million albums throughout her career. Her 1984 record Like a Virgin was the first album by a solo female artist to sell over five million copies in the U.S. Throughout her career, the “Vogue” singer has made 14 studio albums. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

Besides her successful singing career, Madonna is also an award-winning actor. Her performance in the 1996 movie Evita earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. The megastar has appeared in several other films, including Dick Tracy, The Next Best Thing, and Body of Evidence.

