‘Maggie’ Season 2: What We Know So Far

The season finale of Hulu‘s new series, Maggie, left fans questioning Maggie’s (Rebecca Rittenhouse) potential future with Ben (David Del Rio). Many are hoping to see the story continue with a second season. Here’s what we know so far.

A ‘Maggie’ Season 2 renewal or cancelation hasn’t been announced by Hulu yet

‘Maggie’ | Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images

Hulu’s Maggie premiered on July 6, 2022, with all 13 episodes of the first season. The show follows Maggie, a psychic who can see glimpses of people’s futures. But when Maggie has an unprecedented vision of her own future, which features Ben as her husband, her life gets more complicated than she ever anticipated.

The series was created by Maggie Mull and Justin Adler. It stars Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral, Chloe Bridges, Leo Nam, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Chris Elliot.

With the way the finale ended, it’s understandable that fans want to know whether or not the show will return. But unfortunately, as of now, Hulu has not announced a renewal.

We see lots of #MaggieOnHulu in your future. Stream all episodes now. pic.twitter.com/vKMNBceTnA — Maggie (@maggieonhulu) July 6, 2022

The good news is that the streamer also hasn’t canceled the series. So, there’s still a good chance Maggie will return for season 2.

The Hulu show’s positive reviews may encourage execs to greenlight another season

Maggie was very well received by critics and audiences alike. It holds a 70 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, far more than Emily in Paris, which sits at 47 percent.

Despite Emily in Paris‘ low audience rating, Netflix renewed the rom-com through season 4. Maggie feels like Hulu’s version of Emily in Paris, as they have a similar light, comic tone. Considering how well Maggie has been received by viewers, there’s hope that Hulu will follow Netflix’s lead and renew it for at least one more season.

If our best friend wouldn't drink our cremated remains, then we're not best friends. #MaggieOnHulu pic.twitter.com/RSrTmuwKGy — Maggie (@maggieonhulu) August 16, 2022

Ultimately, Hulu’s decision will most likely be based on the show’s actual viewership. And because the streamer keeps its stats under wraps, it’s hard to gauge how successful the series is.

‘Maggie’ stars Rebecca Rittenhouse and David Del Rio hope to see the series return

Fans aren’t the only ones hoping for a Maggie Season 2. In an interview with Assignment X, Del Rio talked about the showrunners’ plans for the series. And he suggested the story was left open-ended in the finale to pave the way for another season.

“Let’s just say that this is not intended to be a miniseries,” Del Rio said.

Ben has no clue how much he comes up in conversation. #MaggieOnHulu pic.twitter.com/I6PtwyfStd — Maggie (@maggieonhulu) August 12, 2022

When talking to Entertainment Weekly, Rittenhouse also expressed her hopes for a season 2 renewal. And she revealed where she wants to see Maggie’s story go if the show returns.

“I would love to see her use her powers maybe in a different way,” Rittenhouse suggested. “Maybe she thinks it’s a better way to use them, but maybe it’s ultimately not a better way, I don’t know. Maybe she tries to play matchmaker, and that could blow up in a fun way. It’s all about putting her in uncomfortable situations.”

All 13 episodes of Maggie Season 1 are currently available to stream on Hulu.

RELATED: Jeremy Allen White Is Hopeful for ‘The Bear’ Season 2