‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

TL;DR:

Magnum P.I. Season 5 premieres Sunday, Feb. 19.

New episodes will air on NBC.

NBC picked up the Jay Hernandez series after CBS cancelled it earlier this year.

Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins and Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum in ‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 5 | Zack Dougan/NBC

Thomas Magnum is back in business. After stepping in to rescue Magnum P.I. following its shocking cancellation earlier this year, NBC has revealed a premiere date for the show’s fifth season.

‘Magnum P.I.’ premieres Feb. 19 on NBC

Magnum P.I. Season 5 premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

“Can y’all meet up Sunday?” series star Jay Hernandez tweeted after the premiere date was announced.

So far, details are scarce about what’s in store for Magnum (Hernandez) in the new episodes. But NBC promises there are “a slew of adventures on the Hawaiian horizon.”

In addition to Hernandez, the returning cast includes Perdita Weeks as Higgins, Zachary Knighton as Orville “Rick” Wright, Stephen Hill as Theodore Calvin, Amy Hill as Kumu, and Tim Kang as Gordon Katsumoto.

CBS canceled ‘Magnum P.I.’ in May 2022

RELATED: ‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled, No Season 5 for CBS Series

Magnum P.I.’s return is welcome news for the show’s fans, who were blindsided when CBS announced in May 2022 that it was not renewing the show for a fifth season. But in early July, NBC stepped in to save the reboot. The network ordered 20 more episodes of the Hawaii-set procedural to be split across two seasons.

Hernandez credited strong fan support for the surprise renewal.

“It was a bit circuitous but we did it! Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Hernandez said it was ‘strange’ to be back on set

Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum and Domenick Lombardozzi as Nuzo in ‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 5 | Zack Dougan/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

RELATED: The Real Reason ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Left ‘Magnum P.I.’

In a recent interview with ET, Hernandez opened up about Magnum P.I.’s unconventional path to season 5.

“I knew there were things happening and I didn’t want to say anything because you don’t want to get people’s hopes up if it doesn’t happen,” he said of what went on behind the scenes following CBS’s decision to pass on season 5. “But obviously I had to give the green light. Like, let’s do this. Let’s try to make it happen. And it took some time, but we figured it out.”

The actor again credited fans for campaigning to save the show.

“We found a new home and it was very unlikely and very humbling the way the audience rallied around the show,” he said.

While Hernandez was thrilled that Magnum P.I. had been uncanceled, heading back to work on the show “was a bit strange,” he admitted. But overall, the mood was positive.

“I think everyone’s just really happy, to be honest,” he added.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.