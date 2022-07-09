Maisie Williams Gets ‘Impulse Tattoos’ — How Many Does She Have?

Well-known for her role as Arya Stark in the super-popular HBO series Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams is one of Hollywood’s best and brightest young stars. She marches to the beat of her own drum, opting for stylish, innovative outfits and looks. She also has a noted fondness for tattoos and has a number of them. In a recent interview, the New Mutants star opened up about her tattoos, revealing she likes getting inked on “impulse.”

What did Maisie Williams say about getting ‘impulse’ tattoos?

Maisie Williams attends a private dinner which she hosted at Gymkhana London to celebrate the launch of new company film production company ‘Rapt’ on August 2, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Maisie Williams loves a good tattoo, as she recently admitted to WIRED. In response to the question from Google, “how many tattoos does Maisie Williams have?” the young star revealed she doesn’t keep track. “I have a couple — I don’t know how many,” she said. Williams started counting, “One, two, three, four, five, six, seven. Seven tattoos. And I want to get more.”

As for their importance, Williams explained she doesn’t plan her tattoos ahead of time. “I usually just get them as impulse tattoos the same day that I decide what I’m going to get. So it’s less about what the tattoo is and more about the day that it happens.” She joked, “Maybe I’ll get ‘Maisie Williams’ with a little Google logo on my back to commemorate this.”

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have matching tattoos

Williams has long been a tattoo enthusiast. And she shares her love of tattoos with Sophie Turner, her Game of Thrones co-star. In 2016, the two decided to commemorate their enduring friendship by getting matching tattoos. The best friends got the numbers 07-08-09.

“That’s the date that we both heard we got Game of Thrones on,” Turner told E! News in 2016. “We always kind of said we want matching [tattoos], she explained. “The date was always really significant…and then with Thrones, we were always planning from season one, like if we could make it all the way through, hopefully, we could all get a matching thing.” Of course, Williams and Turner both acted on GoT from the beginning until the end. The show went off the air in 2019.

Maisie Williams has an affinity for small, delicate tattoos

The significant date isn’t the only Game of Thrones tattoo of Williams’. According to Refinery29, Williams has at least one other show-specific tattoo, a red tattoo of the words “No One,” a reference to Arya’s training at the mysterious House of Black and White. Williams also has a daisy tattoo on her arm and the words “Little Rascal” written on the side of her forearm. Additionally, Williams has a series of Japanese characters on her ribcage.

Williams definitely has an affinity for delicate tattoos in unique ink colors. This could be because small tattoos are easier to hide underneath stage makeup, so she doesn’t have to subject herself to hours in the makeup chair just to cover up her tattoos before acting in a movie or TV project.

