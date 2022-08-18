‘Making the Cut’: Meet the Season 3 Designers (Plus, Where to Follow Them on Social Media)

Get ready, fashionistas. Making the Cut Season 3 premieres August 19 on Prime Video. In the show’s third outing, 10 designers will compete for the approval of judges Nicole Richie and Jeremy Scott, as well as the grand prize: a $1 million investment in their business and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion. They’re all skilled creators, but only one will come out on top. Here are the contenders.

Ciara Chyanne Morgan

Ciara Chyanne Morgan is a self-taught designer from L.A.’s Watts neighborhood. Her brand, Ciara Chyanne, focuses on contemporary, elevated ready-to-wear. She’s been featured in Essence magazine and appeared on The Talk, Live! With Kelly and Ryan, and The Tamron Hall Show.

Follow Ciara on Instagram at @designerciara and @ciarachyanne.

Curtis Cassell

Brooklyn-based designer Curtis Cassel is the founder of the nonbinary label Queera. He has a background in graphic design and interior architecture, and his love of old movies and architecture inspires his silhouettes. His goal is to expand his brand from formal to everyday wear, reaching more people in his community.

Follow Curtis on Instagram at @curtismcassell and @queerawang.

Emily Bargeron

Designer Emily Bargeron on ‘Making the Cut’ | James Clark/Prime Video

Emily Bargeron is an entrepreneur and business owner from Savannah, Georgia. She’s the brains behind her fashion label Mamie Ruth and the award-winning vintage boutique East + Up. Her colorful collections and “fest-dressed” designs have won her the title of Savannah’s best fashion designer six years in a row.

Follow Emily on Instagram at @haute_messs and @mamieruthxoxo.

Gabriella Meyer

Gabriella Meyer is an LA-based artist who creates readymade and custom streetwear through her celebrity-loved brand DENIMCRATIC. (You may have seen her designs on Bella Hadid, SZA, Camila Cabello, and others.) Her focus is on sustainable designs and recycled materials, and her work has been featured in The New York Times, Vogue, and Marie Claire.

Follow Gabriella on Instagram at @gabeezinthetrap and @denimcratic.

Georgia Hardinge

London-born Georgia Hardinge’s transient early life and international background helped spark her fascination with design. She launched her namesake label in 2010, and celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, and Florence Welch have worn her designs. Georgia’s work has been recognized by leading publications such as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar and she’s collaborated with brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Swarovski, and Lancôme.

Follow Georgia on Instagram at @georgia.hardinge and @hardingegeorgia.

Jeanette Limas

Designers Jeannette Limas and Curtis Cassell in ‘Making the Cut’ | James Clark/Prime Video

After winning acclaim for her designs in her native Dominican Republic, Jeanette Limas relocated to New York to study at Parsons School of Design. Today, she’s a full-time designer and has worked on the design team of Urban Zen by Donna Karan and Jolibe Atelier. She founded her namesake brand in 2015 and has presented multiple collections at New York Fashion Week.

Follow Jeannette on Instagram at @jeanettelimas and @jeanettelimas_personal.

Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert

Canadian designer Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert created the conceptual skatewear brand MRKNTN, known for its mix of historical techniques, cinematic references, and youthful energy. Markantoine also teaches fashion design at LaSalle College in Montreal.

Follow Markantoine on Instagram at @markantoinelb and @mrkntn_official.

Rafael Chaouiche

Rafael Chaouiche in ‘Making the Cut’ Season 3 | James Clark/Prime Video

Brazilian designer Rafael Chaouiche grew up in a small town and later moved to Curitiba to pursue his dream of a career in the fashion industry. His brand, Chaouiche, is inspired by strong women, and his work is marked by bold designs and a mix of colors, fabrics, and sculptural cuts.

Follow Rafael on Instagram at @rchaouiche and @chaouiche.

Sienna Li

Sienna Li was born and raised in China and is now a full-time fashion designer based in New York City. She studied at Parsons School of Design and her work has been featured in Vogue Italia, Harper’s Bazaar, and L’OFFICIEL. She launched her namesake high-end women’s wear brand in 2015. Now, she hopes to create a more affordable and accessible sister brand.

Follow Sienna on Instagram at @siennasiyaoli and @siennali_official.

Yannik Zamboni

Yannick Zamboni and Tim Gunn in ‘Making the Cut’ Season 3 | James Clark/Prime Video

Yannik Zamboni is a Swiss designer who quit a well-paying job in marketing to pursue his dream of working in fashion. Today, he’s a full-time designer for maison blanche, the brand he founded in 2020. Through his label, he aims to address sociopolitical issues and taboo topics via conceptual fashion.

Follow Yannick on Instagram at @yannikzamboni and @maisonblanche.swiss.

Making the Cut Season 3 premieres Friday, August 19 on Prime Video. Two new episodes stream weekly through September 9.

