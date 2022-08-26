‘Making the Cut’ Season 3: Which Designers Went Home in Episodes 3 and 4?

Fashion can be unforgiving. Just as the two designers who’ve already been sent home in season 3 of Prime Video’s Making the Cut. And with every elimination, the competition for the top prize – $1 million plus a mentorship with Amazon Fashion – gets even fiercer. In the show’s third and fourth episodes, the remaining eight designers faced fresh challenges and more tense rounds of judging in their quest to become the next global fashion brand.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Making the Cut Season 3 episodes 3 and 4.]

‘Making the Cut’ Season 3 Episode 3 winner and elimination

Gabriella’s high-fashion look in ‘Making the Cut’ Season 3 | James Clark/Prime Video

In the third episode of Making the Cut Season 3, the designers were challenged to create two winter wear looks. And they only had one day to pull it all together. The pressure was on, and while some designers rose to the occasion, not everyone was able to assemble a show-stopping collection.

Jeanette, who barely survived episode 2’s elimination, came back in a huge way. Her bold choice of fabric and skillful draping paid off with a dramatic high-fashion dress (complete with a headpiece made of spray-painted zip ties) and a classic-yet-modern coat. Judge Jeremy Scott could barely come up with enough adjectives to describe how much he loved her effort, calling it “gorgeous, inspiring, breathtaking, [and] chic.” She walked away as the winner of the challenge.

The judges were less impressed with Curtis and Gabriella’s looks. She combined her signature denim fabric with puffers for both her accessible and runway looks. Curtis went with a “winter fantasy” concept that focused on capes and muffs. Neither effort hit the mark.

Heidi Klum was “underwhelmed” by Curtis’s pieces, and Scott said he was “so disappointed” by the designer’s “boring” look. Meanwhile, Gabriella’s looks lacked imagination and spark, the judges said. She’d also failed to make a big impression in the previous challenges.

“I think this is all she’s going to give us,” Nicole Ritchie said. “It’s always the middle of the road to me.”

In the end, Gabriella didn’t make the cut.

The designers tackle a unique challenge in episode 4

Sienna on ‘Making the Cut’ Season 3 | James Clark/Prime Video

With just seven designers remaining, hosts Klum and Tim Gunn dropped a bomb on the contestants in episode 4. For their next assignment, they’d all have to work together to create a cohesive, seven-look collection. And to make things even more difficult, they’d have only seven hours to do it.

Yannick – who’d been worrying that the judges didn’t understand his unique vision – took charge in the challenge. He proposed a funeral theme, which the other designers loved. They decided that they’d create pieces for the funeral of an Italian mafia boss, with each designer putting together a look for a different character.

While the remaining contestants were all excited about the theme, the short amount of time they had to complete the challenge led to some frayed tempers. Things got particularly tense when Sienna broke her sewing machine and swooped in to use Yannick’s, a move that went against the group’s self-imposed rules and left the other designer seething.

Episode 4 ends with a surprising twist

Georgia, Jeanette, Curis, and Sienna on ‘Making the Cut’ Season 3 | James Clark/Prime Video

The funeral theme was a big hit with the judges. And they were equally impressed with almost all the designers’ looks. Rafael – who was designing for the mob boss’s murderer – won praise for a striped dress inspired by a prison uniform. And Yannick – who typically only works with white fabrics – knocked it out of the park with a deconstructed black trench coat dress and veil for the deceased’s mistress.

The judges – including guest judge Wisdom Kaye – loved Yannick’s look and that he came up with the overall concept for the challenge. He was named the winner. But they struggled to pick a designer to eliminate. While Sienna’s ruffled gown for a not-so-grief-stricken widow got more lukewarm reviews, she won them over when explained the concept behind her design. In the end, the judges decided not to send anyone home. That was a relief for the remaining designers. But it raises the stake for the next episode because they could be facing a double elimination.

Which designers will go home next week? Find out when two new episodes of Making the Cut drop Friday, September 2 on Prime Video.

