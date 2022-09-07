Mama Cass Changed the Lyrics of a Beatles Song to Pay Tribute to John Lennon

The Mamas & the Papas’ Mama Cass was one of the most beloved women in 1960s classic rock. Notably, The Mamas & the Papas covered one of The Beatles’ songs with some new lyrics that paid tribute to John Lennon. Subsequently, John met Cass and took her by surprise.

The Mamas & the Papas covered a Beatles track

Michelle Phillips was a member of The Mamas & the Papas. During a 2016 interview with Goldmine, she discussed the time Cass met John. “Yeah, he woke her up in the middle of the night,” he said. “I wasn’t there so I’ve only heard it second hand. We had done The Beatles song, ‘I Call Your Name.'”

Phillips said Cass met John in England. “So when John, Denny [Doherty], and Cass went over to England, Cass was asleep in her hotel room and the boys had been out with [producer] Andrew Oldham and they ran into The Beatles and brought them back to the hotel,” she recalled.

Mama Cass whispered John Lennon’s name when her band covered 1 of The Beatles’ songs

Phillips then discussed The Mamas & the Papas’ recording of The Beatles’ “I Call Your Name.” “In ‘I Call Your Name,’ Cass had this part in the song where she said softly, ‘John, I love you,'” Phillips said. “It was very subtle but how subtle is that? ‘John, I love you.'” In actuality, Cass whispers John’s name in the song but she never says “I love you.”

“Anyway, they were up in the suite and they went to Cass’ room and John leaned over her and said [whispers], ‘Cass, I love you,'” Phillips recalled. “She was sleeping and John woke her up. It had to have been a mind-blowing experience for her.”

How ‘I Call Your Name’ and The Mamas & the Papas’ cover performed on the charts in the United States

“I Call Your Name” was not a single, so it did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100. The track appeared on The Beatles’ Second Album, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for five weeks. It stayed on the chart for 55 weeks in total.

The Mamas & the Papas released a cover of “I Call Your Name.” It was not a single, so it didn’t chart on the Billboard Hot 100 either. The band included the cover on the album If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears. The album topped the Billboard 200 for one week, remaining on the chart for 105 weeks altogether. It was the band’s only album to reach No. 1 in the United States.

“I Call Your Name” was not a hit — but it remains an interesting connection between The Beatles and The Mamas & the Papas.

