‘A Man Called Otto’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Tom Hanks’ Remake of the 2015 Swedish Blockbuster

Tom Hanks is back again with a drama comedy titled A Man Called Otto. The movie boasts a large supporting cast who help flesh out the story. Here is a cast and character guide of the who’s who in Hank’s remake of the 2015 Swedish blockbuster.

‘A Man Called Otto’ is a remake of an adaptation

A Man Called Otto follows a grumpy old man who lives in suburban Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A stickler for the rules, Otto enjoys maintaining order and cleanliness in his community of identical row houses. As such, he is often annoyed about his neighbors’ every little misstep.

Otto is also grief-stricken and is struggling to come to terms with his wife’s death. This results in him attempting to take his own life severally, albeit unsuccessfully. Otto is depicted as a kind and compassionate man beneath his gruff exterior.

When a young pregnant woman and her family move across from Otto, the widower’s life changes. Initially, Otto is hesitant to get to know the lively woman and her young family. But her energy draws him in, and he starts embracing the joys of life. Otto rediscovers his love of life as he gets deeply involved with his neighbors.

Otto eventually makes peace with his wife’s death and unborn son and succumbs to the same heart condition as his father.

A Man Called Otto stars Truman Hanks and Tom Hanks | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

A Man Called Otto is the second movie adaptation of the 2012 bestselling novel by Swedish author Fredrik Backman titled A Man Called Ove. It is also a remake of the applauded 2015 Swedish film, A Man Called Ove, written and directed by Hannes Holm.

Where you’ve seen the main cast of ‘A Man Called Otto’ before

Hanks plays the titular character in A Man Called Otto. He is best known for his roles in blockbusters like Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, and Elvis. He also lent his voice to the Toy Story franchise voicing Sheriff Woody.

Mariana Trevino plays Otto’s new neighbor Marisol. Trevino is a Mexican actor mostly known for domestic shows like Amor de Mis Amores, The House of Flowers, and Netflix’s Club De Cuervos.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo takes on the role of Marisol’s clumsy husband, Tommy. Garcia-Rulfo has had a rapid career rise, having begun acting in 2012 with Bless Me, Ultima as Uncle Pedro. He then appeared in the 2016 remake of The Magnificent Seven as Vasquez.

In 2017, he landed a part in Kenneth Branagh’s Murder On the Orient Express, playing a character that was adapted from the novel specifically for him. Garcia-Rulfo has also appeared in 6 Underground, playing Three, and starred in his own legal drama, The Lincoln Lawyer, in 2021, playing Mickey Haller. Hanks and Garcia-Rulfo also co-starred in Greyhound.

And ‘A Man Called Otto’s supporting cast?

Hanks’ youngest son Truman Hanks appears as his character’s younger version in the flashback scenes. Truman is new in the acting scene, and aside from his role in AMCO, his only other credit was in his father’s 2020 film News of the World.

Hanks supported his son’s casting in A Man Called Otto. He called it “the family business” amid backlash on nepotism in the entertainment industry.

Rachel Keller appears as Otto’s deceased wife, Sonya. Keller has had roles in Tokyo Vice, Legion, and Fargo. Juanita Jennings stars as Anita, one of Otto’s neighbors who was close to him and his wife before her passing. Jennings has been in What Women Want, Star, Meet The Browns, Basic Instinct, and The Bold and The Beautiful.

Cameron Britton also plays one of Otto’s former close friends and neighbors, Jimmy. Britton is famous for his role as Agent Hazel in The Umbrella Academy‘s first season. He has also appeared in The Girl with The Dragon Tattoo and Stitchers.