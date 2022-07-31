Mandy Moore is known for her incredible acting and singing, and she recently completed her tenure with This Is Us. Fans know Moore best for her role as Rebecca Pearson, the incredible mother of the Pearson kids. Not only did Moore play a mother, but she is one and currently pregnant. Unfortunately, she can’t have an epidural during childbirth due to her rare blood disorder. So, what is Mandy Moore’s disorder?

How many kids does Mandy Moore have? She’s currently pregnant

Mandy Moore played a fantastic mom on This Is Us, as the show told the story of Rebecca Pearson’s early days to death. As for real life, she told Parents that she always hoped for the “opportunity” to become a mom. She currently has one child, August “Gus” Harrison, born in February 2021, and she’s pregnant with her second.

“Not to sound cheesy, but all the clichés are true. Life is Technicolor now,” Moore told Parents. “It just makes sense in a way that it didn’t before. I had no idea that this degree of love existed in the world.”

While she adores parenthood, it’s not always easy. “Once that initial wave of new-parent euphoria sort of wore off, when the chaos of those early weeks started to wane, and the extra support we had in the beginning started tapering off, the reality of being Mom was suddenly front and center,” she added. “It was scary. Like, ‘Oh, wow. Now the onus is on me. Do I know what I’m doing?'”

What is Mandy Moore’s blood disorder, thrombocytopenic purpura?

Mandy Moore’s blood disorder will prevent her from getting an epidural when she gives birth to her second child, Today Parents reports. Moore has an autoimmune disorder known as immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).

So, what is ITP? According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder can cause excessive bruising or bleeding due to unusually low levels of platelets. The platelets help blood to clot. The condition can also cause purple bruises as well as small, rash-like dots that are reddish-purple in color. Other symptoms include bleeding gums or nose, blood in the urine or stool, and unusually heavy periods in those with uteruses.

As for how ITP develops, the Mayo Clinic explains the disorder occurs when your immune system attacks and destroys platelets. This can be triggered by an infection like HIV, hepatitis, or H. pylori, and in kids, ITP can occur following a viral illness.

How her disorder affects her pregnancy

So, what does Mandy Moore’s disorder have to do with her pregnancy? The Mayo Clinic notes ITP is associated with a higher risk of heavy bleeding during delivery. Doctors may suggest treatment to stabilize the platelet count. Moore told Today Parents that giving birth without an epidural the first time was “awful,” but she’s ready to do what she needs to do.

“But I can do it one more time,” she said. “I can climb that mountain again. I wish medication was an option — just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we’ll just push forth like we did last time.”

The Mayo Clinic notes most adults with ITP eventually need treatment, which could mean medications to boost platelets or surgery on the spleen. It’s unclear how Moore manages her ITP, but it seems she has options if necessary.

