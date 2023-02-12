The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LVII under the leadership of Nick Sirianni. Sirianni was named head coach of the Eagles in January 2021, though he also has roots in Kansas City, Missouri. As for his home life, he’s married with children. So, how many kids does Nick Sirianni have? Here’s what to know about the coach’s personal life with his wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.

Nick Sirianni and his wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell, have 3 kids

Nick Sirianni | Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nick Sirianni has three kids with Brett Ashley Cantwell. The Philadelphia Eagles coach and Cantwell first met in Kansas City in 2010. According to People, Sirianni worked as an offensive quality control coach for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010, and Cantwell moved to Kansas City to begin work as a teacher. Three years after meeting, the couple got married.

So, who are the coach’s children? He and Cantwell have Jacob, 7, Taylor, 5, and Miles, 2. Sirianni noted Jacob is a fan of sports, particularly baseball. While Sirianni likes to offer coaching advice to his oldest child, he’s also careful not to push Jacob into sports just because of his own profession.

Sirianni’s daughter, Taylor, was born in 2017. The coach reportedly said his daughter has “a lot of personality.” The NFL Instagram also showed this with an interview clip that includes Taylor. During the clip, Sirianni answers questions while Taylor mimics her father’s responses.

As for Miles, he was born in 2020. “Miles Sanders is our number one back, there ain’t no question about it,” Sirianni once joked about his youngest son while speaking to the press.

Nick Sirianni won’t talk to his children when they first arrive at Super Bowl LVII

Nick Sirianni loves his kids and his wife, and he can’t wait to include them in the Super Bowl LVII festivities. But he still has to stay in coach mode when they arrive. NJ.com notes he said he’s not planning on talking to his children or Brett Ashley Cantwell when they first arrive in Glendale, Arizona.

“Listen, my family is coming in [Tuesday],” Sirianni explained. “But I don’t usually see them on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. I see them Thursdays. And I’ll do my best to be a really good dad on Thursday. But Tuesday and Wednesday, I’m going to do what I normally do and we’re going to be in the office late continuing to work through the plan and continuing to iron out the details of the plan.”

Why did Andy Reid leave the Eagles?

Nick Sirianni and Andy Reid | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Nick Sirianni leads the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl LVII while Andy Reid leads the Kansas City Chiefs. Philadelphia fans know Reid quite well, as he coached the Eagles for 14 years.

So, what happened to Reid and the Philadelphia football team? According to Bleacher Report, Eagles owner Jeff Lurie announced in 2012 after a series of losses with the coach. Lurie ultimately wanted to move in a “different direction.”

“Andy Reid won the most games of any head coach in Eagles history and he is someone I respect greatly and will remain friends with for many years to come,” Lurie stated. “But, it is time for the Eagles to move in a new direction. Coach Reid leaves us with a winning tradition that we can build upon. And we are very excited about the future.”

Reid began coaching the Chiefs in 2013, and the rest is history.

