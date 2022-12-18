Maren Morris Will Have up to 5 Wardrobe Changes for Every Award Show

Maren Morris has been a star on the rise since 2016, with multiple hit songs like “The Bones” and “My Church” to her credit. A country music singer who doesn’t hesitate to march to the beat of her drum, Morris has spent several years breaking records, selling out arenas, and recording music with her husband, fellow singer Ryan Hurd. Morris prides herself on her powerful stadium performances, and though the music is undoubtedly the most important element, Morris’ showmanship also comes into play. In an interview with Bobby Bones, Morris opened up about the different costumes she cycles through, admitting that, just for award shows, she can have up to five wardrobe changes.

What is Maren Morris best known for?

“Get rid of the Seaward.”



“I’ll leave when I’m good and ready.”⛵️? pic.twitter.com/JEWWOCSlqk — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 20, 2022

Maren Morris worked as a songwriter for other artists before breaking through into the big-time as a singer in her own right. In 2016, her album Hero solidified Morris’ status as a star to watch, with the lead single “My Church” making waves with fans and critics alike. In the years that followed, Morris released songs like “80s Mercedes,” “I Could Use a Love Song,” and “Rich.”

She also collaborated with other high-profile stars, proving that she could cross into different genres. Morris has won multiple awards for her singing and songwriting, including a Grammy Award, five Academy of Country Music Awards, and one American Music Award, according to IMDb.

Morris opened up to Bobby Bones about her wardrobe changes

Maren Morris performing in Nashville | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In addition to her status as a country music star, Maren Morris has emerged as a style icon. It’s not easy to impress fans and critics, and, as Morris told radio host Bobby Bones on YouTube, she goes through multiple wardrobe changes at award show events. In response to Bones’ question about the number of outfits she brings with her to events, Morris said, “I guess like four to five. It can get a little tedious just because you want to sit in something all night and just, like chill… but yeah, I guess there’s a rule that after you perform you can’t, like, go back to your seat in your performance look unless your award is right then.”

“It’s a lot of quick changes,” Morris revealed. “I have a lot of people that I’m used to touching me and glamming me up in the bathroom stall.” Morris acknowledged that she doesn’t love the rule, admitting that she sometimes loves her performance outfits and would prefer to wear them for longer during award shows.

What has Maren Morris said about her personal style?

How the day started. ??? https://t.co/H6r2X7WZRh — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 13, 2022

Maren Morris might not like changing so many times during award shows, but she’s embraced her status as a fashion icon. In a 2017 interview with Billboard, Morris discussed her personal style. “But I feel like if I’m going out and it’s not a show — because I obviously have a very particular show style — like dressed up to go out on a date with my fiancé or friends, I like to keep it casual with a little bit of rocker,” Morris revealed. “My style is not very girly girl at all, I never have been. Even as a kid I always used to shy away from that and wanted to be a tomboy. I love ripped jeans with a leather jacket.”

She also noted that she tries to dress for her very petite figure, often opting for high-waisted pants and crop tops for stage performances, even though she reaches for yoga pants and athleisure wear at home.