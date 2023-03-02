Maren Morris vs. Brittany Aldean: Who Has the Higher Net Worth?

Maren Morris is an outspoken female country music singer, a star who is known for her support of LGBTQ causes and for her hit tunes such as “My Church” and “Rich.” While Morris generally stays focused on her musical projects, and the family she shares with Ryan Hurd, her name ended up in the headlines for an entirely different reason over the summer of 2022.

In September of that year, Morris got involved in some drama with Brittany Aldean, the influencer wife of another country singer, Jason Aldean. The feud drew a lot of attention from fans of both women, with pop culture fanatics rushing to learn what they could about Morris and Aldean – and learning how their respective net worths stacked up.

What is Maren Morris’ net worth?

Morris has been involved in music since an early age, writing and performing songs all around her native state of Texas. Morris had her breakthrough in 2016, when her song “My Church” started earning a lot of radio play. Fans were drawn to her heartfelt singing style, and over the years that followed, she released other hit songs, including “80’s Mercedes,” “I Could Use a Love Song,” and “Girl.”

This weekend: Country superstar @MarenMorris showcases gems from her Grammy-nominated album Humble Quest alongside chart-topping hits in a career-spanning hour.

Watch on your local @PBS station or stream beginning Sunday at https://t.co/pTqjZfrLJC#acltv #marenmorris pic.twitter.com/jKdeooFHjp — Austin City Limits (@acltv) February 8, 2023

Morris has enjoyed a lot of success as a crossover artist, regularly working with pop stars in addition to other country singers. As a bestselling touring artist, she regularly sells out arenas – and most recently, her collaboration with her husband Hurd, “Chasing You,” earned her even more critical acclaim.

According to Outsider, Morris is one of the most successful female country singers in the industry, with a 2022 net worth of around $7 million. CA Knowledge, reports that her 2023 net worth is closer to $8 million. Morris’ husband also has a high net worth, with The Things noting that Hurd is worth anywhere between $1 million and $5 million.

What is Brittany Aldean’s net worth?

Who would have predicted that some dumb interview last year would birth the funniest and most loving movement?



Thanks, Lunatics and @brandicarlile for this magical week. pic.twitter.com/c4NBjy7xP7 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 12, 2023

Jason Aldean is another successful country singer – and his wife, Brittany Aldean, was involved in a social media confrontation with Morris over the past summer. Aldean, who married her husband after the two were involved in a high-profile cheating scandal while the country star was still married to his first wife, has launched several online businesses, including a line of hair extensions.

Her net worth is an estimated $10 million, according to In Touch Weekly. It is likely that the majority of Aldean’s net worth is due to her affiliation with her superstar husband, as well as her social media ads. Aldean has also launched a few clothing lines over the years, from political T-shirts to pajamas.

Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean were involved in a social media showdown

10 years ago we wrote our first song. We fell in love and now we have our beautiful son.



We got a freaking country song of the year nomination together today.



Music might have been my first but you’re my last love @RyanHurd . ? pic.twitter.com/uVynU9uvbK — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 16, 2022

The drama between Morris and Aldean started when Aldean took to social media to write a caption that was widely regarded as transphobic: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Morris took issue with Aldean’s comments, responding directly to her by tweeting, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Aldean doubled down, and the drama continued, with both women releasing merchandise lines that referenced the situation. Morris released a T-shirt that said “lunatic country music person,” a nod to what Tucker Carlson called Morris.

Aldean launched her own merchandise that said “Insurrection Barbie,” reports Music Mayhem Magazine. While it has been quiet in recent months between the two women, it is doubtful that Aldean and Morris will be looking to work together on projects anytime soon.